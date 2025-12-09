WATCH: Tilak Varma Launches Monster Six Out Of The Stadium In IND vs SA 1st T20I

India have not been at their best in their T20I series opener against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

However, there have been moments of brilliance, one of which stemmed from Tilak Varma, who hit a monstrous six, sending the ball outside of not just the ground, but the stadium. Check it out:

Sound 🔛 for this one! 🔊🔊



A terrifying hit from #TilakVarma and the ball sails over the roof of the stadium. 🏟#INDvSA, 1st T20I, LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/tqu4j7Svcm pic.twitter.com/Xf96CwC3AB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 9, 2025

This came against Anrich Nortje, who has been among the fastest bowlers tonight.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Story So Far

South Africa have had a majority of the upper hand in this fixture thus far, having been able to get rid of India's most dangerous batsmen before they could deal much damage.

Shubman Gill, coming back from an injury, was the first wicket to fall. He scored just 4 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain, also went cheaply after hitting a four and a six. Abhishek Sharma had his time in the spotlight, but departed on 17 off 12.

Tilak Varma himself, who scored THAT six, went after scoring 26 off 32 deliveries.

Having said that, Hardik Pandya, also coming back from an injury tonight, has looked like he never missed a beat. He has taken the innings by storm, having hit multiple boundaries as the death overs approach.

Here's a look how he announced his return to international cricket:

It is now up to him and Shivam Dube to see the Men in Blue off to a competitive total, as they look to take the lead in this five-match series.