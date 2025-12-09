WATCH: Tilak Varma Launches Monster Six Out Of The Stadium In IND vs SA 1st T20I

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Tilak Varma Launches Monster Six Out Of The Stadium In IND vs SA 1st T20I

Tilak Varma couldn't score a lot of runs in the first IND vs SA T20I clash, but he did provide a major highlight before departing, hitting a monstrous six against Anrich Nortje.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 08:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India have not been at their best in their T20I series opener against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

However, there have been moments of brilliance, one of which stemmed from Tilak Varma, who hit a monstrous six, sending the ball outside of not just the ground, but the stadium. Check it out:

This came against Anrich Nortje, who has been among the fastest bowlers tonight. 

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Story So Far

South Africa have had a majority of the upper hand in this fixture thus far, having been able to get rid of India's most dangerous batsmen before they could deal much damage.

Shubman Gill, coming back from an injury, was the first wicket to fall. He scored just 4 runs. 

Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain, also went cheaply after hitting a four and a six. Abhishek Sharma had his time in the spotlight, but departed on 17 off 12.

Tilak Varma himself, who scored THAT six, went after scoring 26 off 32 deliveries.

Having said that, Hardik Pandya, also coming back from an injury tonight, has looked like he never missed a beat. He has taken the innings by storm, having hit multiple boundaries as the death overs approach.

Here's a look how he announced his return to international cricket:

It is now up to him and Shivam Dube to see the Men in Blue off to a competitive total, as they look to take the lead in this five-match series.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 08:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA Tilak Varma IND Vs SA 1st T20I Tilak Varma Six
