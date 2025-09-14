IND vs PAK: WWE Legends Who Will Cheer For India In Asia Cup Clash

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash is scheduled for Sunday, September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match begins at 8 PM IST, and as always, the excitement around this fierce rivalry is sky-high.

Millions of fans across the globe will be glued to their screens, and interestingly, some WWE superstars are also among those rooting for the Men in Blue.

Here’s a look at three wrestlers who are expected to support Team India in this high-voltage contest.

John Cena

The legendary John Cena enjoys massive popularity in India and has often shown his admiration for Indian cricket. On multiple occasions, Cena has posted about icons like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni on his social media.

Known to be a fan of Virat Kohli in particular, Cena’s long-standing connection with Indian cricket makes it certain that he will be cheering for Team India in the Indo-Pak showdown.

Drew McIntyre

The “Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre has openly expressed his fondness for cricket and the Indian team. During WWE’s live event in Hyderabad in 2023, he even sported an Indian cricket jersey, showcasing his support.

McIntyre has praised Suryakumar Yadav, calling him the best T20 player in the world. With Surya now leading the T20 side, McIntyre’s loyalty to India is stronger than ever.

Kofi Kingston

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has also shown love for Indian cricket over the years. Back in the 2019 World Cup, he sent wishes to Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, and his video quickly went viral.

During his visits to India, particularly Mumbai, Kofi has repeatedly expressed his admiration for the Men in Blue. There’s little doubt that he’ll be backing India once again against Pakistan.

Also on ABP Live | IND vs PAK: What India Needs To Qualify For Asia Cup Semi-Finals

Also on ABP Live | IND vs PAK: How Many Runs Are Enough For A Winning Total In Dubai?