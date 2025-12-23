WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Booed By Pakistani Fans After U19 Asia Cup Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been a revelation in Indian cricket. He made his IPL debut at just 14-years old earlier this year, representing Rajasthan Royals against the Lucknow Super Giants.

He hit his very first ball for a six, and has shown great power-hitting prowess, scoring multiple centuries across tournaments since then. He has also gotten the opportunity in international competition, albeit at junior levels, the most recent example of which was the Under-19 Asia Cup.

India reached the final undefeated, but lost heavily to arch rivals Pakistan. Suryavanshi's bat failed to fire after initial fireworks, and a video has now surfaced online of a crowd, apparently Pakistan fans, heckling and booing the young cricketer as he leaves a facility.

Pakistan’s fans are acting shamelessly and they have no sense of shame whatsoever.👀



These people are booing 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi just because Pakistan won a ‘cheap’ U19 Asia Cup. They’re acting like Pakistan won the World Cup.🤦🏻



This is why Pakistani people have no… pic.twitter.com/D1X6lgshr0 — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) December 22, 2025

Suryavanshi, however, does not appear to be affected by the crowd's reception, at least for as long as he is visible in the video above.

India's U19 Asia Cup Final Debacle vs Pakistan

Pakistan dominated the U19 final with a commanding 191-run victory after posting a massive 347/8. Opener Zahoor fell early, but Sameer Minhas took charge with a brilliant 172 off 113 balls, smashing 17 fours and nine sixes.

He was well supported by Ahmed Hussain’s half-century and Usman Khan’s 35.

In reply, India collapsed under pressure, with none of the batsmen able to build an innings. Captain Ayush Mhatre was dismissed for 2, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi top-scored with a quick 26. India were bowled out for 156, sealing a one-sided and forgettable final for the Boys in Blue.

