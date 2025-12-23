Ashes Boxing Day Test: Australia To Miss Key Fast Bowler Against England At MCG

Australia headed into The Ashes without key fast bowler and captain, Pat Cummins, but managed to seal two wins out of two games without him.

Cummins returned for the third Test, played in Adelaide, led the side and helped them in sealing the third and decisive victory with six wickets across two innings.

Despite the series being settled, two more games are left to be played, with the next, the Boxing Day Test, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, Australia will be without Pat Cummins yet again.

Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Remaining Ashes Test

Pat Cummins returned to cricket after several months of recovering from a back injury in great form. But with the job done, Australia seemingly do not want to risk an relapses and have decided to rest him for the rest of the Test series.

Here's what their coach, Andrew McDonald said as per Cricket.com.au:

"He won't play any part in the rest of the series, That was a discussion that we had a long time out around his return. Yeah, we were taking on some risk. We've now won the series, and that was the goal."

He continued, " To position him for further risk and jeopardise him long term is not something that we want to do.Pat's really comfortable with that. If he had any setback in the build-in as well, we would have shut him down straight away."

The Boxing Day Test is set to kick off from this Friday, December 26, 2025. The fifth and final Test will be played in the new year.

England, with this series defeat, continue their Ashes losing streak, which is running from 2015. Additionally, it is worth noting that the last time they won a Test series in Australia was back in 2010.

