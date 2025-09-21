IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya Set To Make History, Chahal Takes Backseat

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya Set To Make History, Chahal Takes Backseat

If Pandya picks up a wicket in today’s clash, he will become India’s outright second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 05:29 PM (IST)

India and Pakistan face off today in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. In their earlier league encounter, Suryakumar Yadav’s side secured a comfortable 7-wicket win, with Hardik Pandya taking a single wicket.

That performance puts him on the verge of surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s T20I wicket rankings.

Hardik on Verge of a Milestone

Hardik Pandya has claimed 96 wickets in 117 T20 Internationals. In the ongoing Asia Cup, he has taken two wickets - one against Pakistan and another against Oman - matching Chahal for India’s second-most T20I wickets.

If Pandya picks up a wicket in today’s clash, he will become India’s outright second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, behind Arshdeep Singh, who leads with 100 wickets.

India’s Top T20I Wicket-Takers

Arshdeep Singh – 100

Yuzvendra Chahal – 96

Hardik Pandya – 96

Jasprit Bumrah – 92

Hardik vs Pakistan

Hardik Pandya has an impressive record against Pakistan, featuring in eight T20Is and claiming 14 wickets. His best figures of 3/8 and a total of 91 runs with the bat highlight his all-round impact. Fans will be keenly watching to see if he can add another milestone to his name in today’s high-stakes Super Four clash.

IND vs PAK Super 4 Preview

India and Pakistan clash again in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. In the league match, Suryakumar Yadav’s men defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets, with key contributions from Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma. India will look to maintain their momentum, with the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy expected to strengthen the bowling attack.

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, will rely on Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi to make an impact, while Sam Ayub must fire in the powerplay. With both teams in fine form, today’s high-voltage clash promises intense action on and off the field.

Also on ABP Live | From Mumbai Attack To Handshake Row: India-Pakistan Cricket Saga

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Hardik Pandya Yuzvendra Chahal Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
