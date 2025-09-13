Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK Pitch Report: Will Spinners Rule Or Pacers Shine In Dubai?

IND vs PAK Pitch Report: Will Spinners Rule Or Pacers Shine In Dubai?

Traditionally, Dubai’s surface has offered more assistance to spinners. The ball tends to grip and turn, making stroke play difficult and keeping run-scoring in check.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 07:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025 is set for Sunday, 14 September at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Ahead of this high-voltage encounter, fans are keen to know whether the conditions will favor spinners or fast bowlers.

Dubai Pitch Report

Traditionally, Dubai’s surface has offered more assistance to spinners. The ball tends to grip and turn, making stroke play difficult and keeping run-scoring in check.

This was evident in the two Asia Cup matches already played here. In India’s opening match against UAE, Kuldeep Yadav spun a web with four wickets, supported by medium-pacer Shivam Dube, who picked up three. Spinners like Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel also chipped in, showing how effective spin has been.

Similarly, in the Pakistan vs Oman game, spinners such as Sam Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Abrar Ahmed dominated. With both India and Pakistan boasting strong spin arsenals, the upcoming clash could see spinners and medium pacers playing a decisive role once again.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 probable playing XI

Both India and Pakistan approach Sunday's clash after registering convincing victories against lower-ranked sides, UAE and Oman.

However, their journeys since the last World Cup have followed different paths. Pakistan continue to search for stability and a consistent style of play, whereas India appear far more settled with a powerful batting order backed by an elite bowling unit.

This balance makes India strong contenders heading into the contest, with many expecting them to begin as favourites once again.

India probable XI vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan probable XI vs India: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 07:35 PM (IST)
