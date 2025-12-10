Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Lok Sabha witnessed another high-voltage showdown on Wednesday as BJP MP Kangana Ranaut launched a blistering attack on the opposition over its allegations of EVM hacking and what she described as “vote theft” politics. Participating in a debate marked by frequent disruptions, the Mandi MP accused the opposition of deliberately misleading the public while mounting a forceful defence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rejecting claims of electronic voting machine tampering, Ranaut said the BJP’s repeated electoral victories were driven by public confidence in the Prime Minister. “PM Modi doesn’t hack EVMs; he hacks hearts,” she told the House, insisting that the mandate reflected people’s trust and not manipulated technology.

Attack on Priyanka Gandhi, Congress

Escalating her offensive, Ranaut took aim at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and questioned the political conduct of the Gandhi family. Referring to Priyanka’s remark about moving past old issues, Ranaut responded with a pointed counter.

“I want to remind Priyanka Gandhi, who says, ‘Leave old matters.’ But I want to ask about your mother — she did not have citizenship earlier; she received it in 1983, yet she had been voting even before that,” Ranaut said in the House. She went on to add, “Whether it is your past or your present, there is no integrity in your character. Your family has never respected this country’s law and order or Constitution.”

Her remarks intensified the already sharp BJP–Congress face-off, with the EVM controversy continuing to dominate proceedings.

Opposition Didn’t Let the House Work: Ranaut

Ranaut also criticised the conduct of opposition MPs during the Winter Session, alleging that they had deliberately disrupted proceedings. She said the opposition “did not let the House work and resorted to all kinds of tricks”, even though the government was prepared for discussions.

“Those who shout the loudest don’t allow work to happen,” she remarked, taking a swipe at repeated interruptions on the floor of the House.

Swipe at Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ Claim

The BJP MP also rebuked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly using a Brazilian model’s photograph while making claims of voter fraud. Calling the act “misleading and irresponsible”, Ranaut said she wished to “seek forgiveness on behalf of Parliament” from the woman whose image had been used without context.

EVM Debate Keeps Winter Session on Edge

The Winter Session of Parliament has remained turbulent, with opposition parties frequently raising allegations of EVM hacking and “vote chori”. The BJP has consistently dismissed these charges as baseless, accusing the opposition of attempting to undermine the credibility of India’s electoral system.