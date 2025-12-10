Rahul Gandhi Cuts In As Amit Shah Says ‘Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR'

Union home minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha that the “Opposition has been spreading lies on SIR for months”, prompting Rahul Gandhi to interrupt him mid-speech and sparking heated exchanges in the House. Shah accused the Opposition of deliberately misleading the public and reiterated that all matters related to SIR fall under the Election Commission, not the government. The flashpoint came during a discussion on electoral reforms, with Shah arguing that the Opposition had been demanding a debate on an issue “the House cannot answer”.

The Congress MP challenged Shah to hold a discussion on his recent press conference alleging irregularities in voter rolls, prompting the minister to push back firmly. Shah retorted that no one would dictate the sequence or substance of his remarks, turning the session into a heated face-off on the floor of the House.

Shah said, “There cannot be a discussion on SIR in this House. The Election Commission is responsible for it, not the government. If questions are raised here, who will answer them?” Shah added that the government agreed to the debate once the Opposition shifted to discussing wider electoral reforms.