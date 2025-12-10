Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAmit Shah's Big Charge At Sonia Gandhi: 'Became Voter Without Getting Citizenship'

Amit Shah's Big Charge At Sonia Gandhi: 'Became Voter Without Getting Citizenship'

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday levelled a big allegation against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, saying that she became an Indian voter without getting the citizenship. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Rahul Gandhi Cuts In As Amit Shah Says ‘Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR'
Rahul Gandhi Cuts In As Amit Shah Says ‘Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR'
Cities
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
News
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
Cities
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In Delhi Riots Case
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget