Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldJapan Rocked By Third Earthquake In 72 Hours As ‘Megaquake’ Warning Issued

Japan Rocked By Third Earthquake In 72 Hours As ‘Megaquake’ Warning Issued

Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a rare “megaquake advisory”, warning of an elevated risk of a magnitude 8 or higher earthquake within the next week.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 09:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Japan was struck by another earthquake on Wednesday, registering a magnitude of 6.5 on international scales, or 5.9 on Japan’s scale,  marking the third straight day of seismic activity across the country. The latest tremor was felt mainly in eastern Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures at a depth of 30 kilometres, continuing a worrying pattern that began earlier in the week.

On Monday, a powerful 7.6-magnitude quake caused widespread destruction, injuring at least 51 people as buildings shook, roads cracked and tsunami waves of up to 70 centimetres were triggered. This was followed on Tuesday by a 6.7-magnitude quake in Honchō. Authorities fear the toll from Monday’s quake may increase, as aftershocks continue to rattle the region.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a rare “megaquake advisory”, warning of an elevated risk of a magnitude 8 or higher earthquake within the next week. The agency said seismic strain has heightened along the Hokkaido-Sanriku coastline, where the Pacific Plate dives beneath Japan, an area responsible for some of the country’s most devastating quakes.

The JMA also noted the unnerving similarity to the 2011 magnitude-9 megaquake, which was preceded two days earlier by a tremor of magnitude 7.3 in the same subduction zone. Experts say this week’s sequence of quakes could indicate increasing tectonic stress along the Japan Trench and Chishima Trench, raising fears of another large event.

Authorities continue to monitor aftershocks closely as emergency teams assess damage across multiple prefectures.

Also read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 09:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Japan Earthquake Breaking News Japan Japan Tsunami ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Luthra Brothers Booked Thailand Tickets As Blaze Raged Goa Club That Killed 25, Say Officials
Luthra Brothers Booked Thailand Tickets As Blaze Raged Goa Club That Killed 25, Say Officials
News
Rahul Gandhi Cuts In As Amit Shah Says ‘Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR'
Rahul Gandhi Cuts In As Amit Shah Says ‘Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR'
News
Shah Says Congress Opposing EVMs Rajiv Gandhi Introduced, ‘Started Ranting After 2014’
Shah Says Congress Opposing EVMs Rajiv Gandhi Introduced, ‘Started Ranting After 2014’
News
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget