Shah Says Congress Opposing EVMs Rajiv Gandhi Introduced, ‘Started Ranting After 2014’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Congress during the Lok Sabha debate on electoral reforms, accusing the Opposition of misleading the public over the State of the Electoral Roll (SIR) and questioning the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Shah argued that the Congress was now opposing the very system introduced during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure, while simultaneously disregarding both the former prime minister’s decisions and repeated Supreme Court endorsements of EVMs. He further claimed that earlier electoral malpractice had been curbed only after EVMs came into use, alleging that the Congress raised objections only after losing power in 2014.

'Congress Flip-Flop'

Shah told the House that the allegations surrounding SIR had been “spread for months” and were designed to mislead voters. He said matters related to the electoral roll were the sole responsibility of the Election Commission and not the government, insisting that the Opposition was attempting to force a debate on an issue they knew the House could not answer.

He also accused the Congress of shifting its position on EVMs for political convenience. According to Shah, the party had remained silent about the system when it won the 2004 and 2009 general elections but resumed questioning its credibility after its 2014 defeat. He argued that such inconsistency revealed a deliberate attempt to cast doubt on the electoral process whenever results did not favour the party.

Claims Of Past Malpractice

In one of his strongest remarks, Shah said EVMs had “exposed the malpractices” that existed before their introduction, alleging that such practices had helped certain parties secure victories under the old ballot system. He reminded the Opposition that Rajiv Gandhi had supported the shift to EVMs, yet the Congress now opposed them, which he described as disrespect towards both Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy and the Supreme Court’s repeated validation of the technology.

The minister’s remarks triggered interruptions from Opposition MPs, including a heated intervention by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who challenged Shah to debate the Congress’s press conferences on alleged electoral discrepancies.