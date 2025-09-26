Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: 41-Year Wait Ends As Arch-Rivals Meet In Asia Cup Final

IND vs PAK: 41-Year Wait Ends As Arch-Rivals Meet In Asia Cup Final

For the first time in the 41-year history of the tournament, the two teams will face each other in the title match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian and Pakistani cricket fans have reason to celebrate as the arch-rivals are set to meet once again.

The T20 Asia Cup 2025 final, scheduled for Sunday, September 28 in the UAE, will feature India taking on Pakistan in a historic clash.

For the first time in the 41-year history of the tournament, the two teams will face each other in the title match.

A first in Asia Cup history

India was the first to secure a spot in the final, while Pakistan sealed their berth after defeating Bangladesh in the Super 4 on September 25.

The grand finale on September 28 will thus see India and Pakistan break new ground by contesting the Asia Cup final for the very first time. The winner of this showdown will be crowned the T20 Asia Cup 2025 champion.

India enter as favorites

On current form, India will start as favorites in the final. The men in blue have already beaten Pakistan twice in this edition - first by 7 wickets in the group stage and then by 6 wickets in the Super 4 clash.

However, Pakistan will be keen to turn the tables and avenge those defeats, with the ultimate prize of the Asia Cup trophy at stake.

Squads - IND vs PAK 

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson (w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma.

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz.

Also on ABP Live | WI Suffer Injury Blow: Joseph Ruled Out, Layne To Join Squad For India Tests

Also on ABP Live | Suryakumar Yadav Pleads Not Guilty In ICC Hearing, Warned Over Political Comments

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Activist Sonam Wanghcuk Arrested Amid Ladakh Violence, Suspected Of Money Laundering
Activist Sonam Wanghcuk Arrested Amid Ladakh Violence, Suspected Of Money Laundering
Celebrities
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
India
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
India
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh At Jet's Farewell
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget