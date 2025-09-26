IND vs PAK: 41-Year Wait Ends As Arch-Rivals Meet In Asia Cup Final

Indian and Pakistani cricket fans have reason to celebrate as the arch-rivals are set to meet once again.

The T20 Asia Cup 2025 final, scheduled for Sunday, September 28 in the UAE, will feature India taking on Pakistan in a historic clash.

For the first time in the 41-year history of the tournament, the two teams will face each other in the title match.

A first in Asia Cup history

India was the first to secure a spot in the final, while Pakistan sealed their berth after defeating Bangladesh in the Super 4 on September 25.

The grand finale on September 28 will thus see India and Pakistan break new ground by contesting the Asia Cup final for the very first time. The winner of this showdown will be crowned the T20 Asia Cup 2025 champion.

India enter as favorites

On current form, India will start as favorites in the final. The men in blue have already beaten Pakistan twice in this edition - first by 7 wickets in the group stage and then by 6 wickets in the Super 4 clash.

However, Pakistan will be keen to turn the tables and avenge those defeats, with the ultimate prize of the Asia Cup trophy at stake.

Squads - IND vs PAK

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson (w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma.

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz.

