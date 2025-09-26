Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWI Suffer Injury Blow: Joseph Ruled Out, Layne To Join Squad For India Tests

WI Suffer Injury Blow: Joseph Ruled Out, Layne To Join Squad For India Tests

Shamar Joseph has played 11 Tests so far for 51 wickets at an average of 21.66, having started his Test career with a five-for on debut against Australia in January 2024.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Fast bowler Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of uncoming Test series against India due to an injury, Cricket West Indies said on Friday.

Johann Layne, 22, has been named as replacement for Joseph in the squad for the series, scheduled from October 2 to 14.

The 22 all-rounder, Layne, has played 19 first class games in his career so far and has scored 495 runs in 32 innings with two fifties to his name. He has picked up 66 wickets in his first class career at an average of 22.28 with four five-wicket hauls to his name.

Joseph has played 11 Tests so far for 51 wickets at an average of 21.66, having started his Test career with a five-for on debut against Australia in January 2024.

CWI said Joseph will be revaluated ahead of the Bangladesh white-ball series, which consists of three ODls and three T20ls ,commencing from October 18.

The two-Test series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship will mark the Roston Chase-led side's second assignment in the new WTC cycle following the home series against Australia in June-July.

Last week, the visitors have unveiled a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series, their first Test tour of India since 2018.

A notable inclusion in the ranks is that of left-arm spinner Khary Pierre, who earned his maiden call-up to the Test side.

The 33-year-old has been rewarded for consistent displays in the West Indies Championship, where he claimed the highest wickets this season - 41 wickets at an average of 13.56.

Meanwhile, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze are back into the mix. Chanderpaul, who has 560 runs from 10 Tests under his belt, last featured for the Windies back in January 2024 on the tour of Australia.

Athanaze on the other hand, was last part of the West Indies squad that drew a two-Test series in Pakistan earlier this year.

Updated West Indies squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI Test Series IND Vs WI Shamar Joseph Shamar Joseph Injury
