The most anticipated group-stage clash of the Asia Cup 2025 is set for today, September 14, when India and Pakistan meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 8 PM IST.

While both sides are packed with match-winners, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha will be particularly wary of one Indian star- Jasprit Bumrah.

Known for turning games single-handedly, Bumrah has twice broken Pakistan’s momentum and snatched victory away, making him their biggest threat in this encounter.

Bumrah - The Game Changer

Whenever India face Pakistan, the atmosphere is electric. But the intensity rises even further when Bumrah has the ball. His lethal pace, accuracy, and ability to deliver in crunch moments have often unsettled Pakistan’s batting line-up.

Twice in the past, he has derailed Pakistan’s chase when they were close to victory, cementing his reputation as a match-winner.

Stats Against Pakistan

In four T20Is against Pakistan, Bumrah has claimed five wickets at a miserly economy rate of 5.42. His best figures - 3 for 14 - came in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he single-handedly destroyed Pakistan’s hopes.

These numbers highlight why Pakistani batters struggle to score freely against him.

The New York Heartbreak

Pakistan will never forget June 9, 2024, in New York. Chasing a modest 120-run target, they were cruising at 26 without loss when Bumrah removed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, turning the game on its head.

Pakistan collapsed to 113/7, losing by six runs. Bumrah’s spell of 3/14 in 4 overs earned him the Player of the Match award and left Pakistan stunned.

With such a track record, Bumrah enters today’s clash as the biggest X-factor, capable of tilting the balance in India’s favor at any moment.

