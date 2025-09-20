IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Timings & Date For Super 4 Clash
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match: Pakistan will aim to bounce back, while India looks to cement its place in the final.
India vs Pakistan Super 4 Clash Live Streaming: Get ready for another high-voltage encounter as India and Pakistan face off again in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage.
Both teams qualified from Group A, with India winning all three group matches and Pakistan securing two victories, including a loss against India. Pakistan will aim to bounce back, while India looks to cement its place in the final.
IND vs PAK Super 4 Match Details:
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM IST)
Broadcast & Streaming:
TV: Sony Sports Network channels 1, 2, 3, and 5
Online: Sony Liv app and website
Fans can expect an even more thrilling contest than their earlier group-stage clash, making this a must-watch Super 4 battle.
Where will India vs Pakistan Super 4 match be held in Asia Cup 2025?
The Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 will be played on Sunday (September 21).
When will India vs Pakistan Super 4 match be held in Asia Cup 2025?
The Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What time will India vs Pakistan Super 4 match be held in Asia Cup 2025?
The Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour earlier, at 7:30 PM.
Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Pakistan Super 4 match?
Live telecast of Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 will be available on Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the tournament.
Where to watch India vs Pakistan Super 4 match live streaming in India?
Live Streaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
