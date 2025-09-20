IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Timings & Date For Super 4 Clash

India vs Pakistan Super 4 Clash Live Streaming: Get ready for another high-voltage encounter as India and Pakistan face off again in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage.

Both teams qualified from Group A, with India winning all three group matches and Pakistan securing two victories, including a loss against India. Pakistan will aim to bounce back, while India looks to cement its place in the final.

IND vs PAK Super 4 Match Details:

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM IST)

Broadcast & Streaming:

TV: Sony Sports Network channels 1, 2, 3, and 5

Online: Sony Liv app and website

Fans can expect an even more thrilling contest than their earlier group-stage clash, making this a must-watch Super 4 battle.

