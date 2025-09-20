Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Timings & Date For Super 4 Clash

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Timings & Date For Super 4 Clash

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match: Pakistan will aim to bounce back, while India looks to cement its place in the final.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 11:13 AM (IST)

India vs Pakistan Super 4 Clash Live Streaming: Get ready for another high-voltage encounter as India and Pakistan face off again in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage.

Both teams qualified from Group A, with India winning all three group matches and Pakistan securing two victories, including a loss against India. Pakistan will aim to bounce back, while India looks to cement its place in the final.

IND vs PAK Super 4 Match Details:

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM IST)

Broadcast & Streaming:

TV: Sony Sports Network channels 1, 2, 3, and 5

Online: Sony Liv app and website

Fans can expect an even more thrilling contest than their earlier group-stage clash, making this a must-watch Super 4 battle.

Where will India vs Pakistan Super 4 match be held in Asia Cup 2025?

The Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 will be played on Sunday (September 21).

When will India vs Pakistan Super 4 match be held in Asia Cup 2025?

The Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will India vs Pakistan Super 4 match be held in Asia Cup 2025?

The Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour earlier, at 7:30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Pakistan Super 4 match?

Live telecast of Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 will be available on Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the tournament.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Super 4 match live streaming in India?

Live Streaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup League Stage Ends: Just Two Indians In Top 5 Batters & Bowlers - Check List

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
IND Vs PAK Live Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming IND Vs PAK Super 4 Live
