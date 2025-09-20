Asia Cup League Stage Ends: Just Two Indians In Top 5 Batters & Bowlers - Check List

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup League Stage Ends: Just Two Indians In Top 5 Batters & Bowlers - Check List

Here’s a look at the top five batsmen and bowlers of Asia Cup 2025 league stage, with only one Indian in each list.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 09:40 AM (IST)

The group stage of Asia Cup 2025 concluded with India’s match against Oman, wrapping up a 12-match league featuring eight teams. The stage saw some stars falter while new talents shone brightly.

Here’s a look at the top five batsmen and bowlers of the league stage, with only one Indian in each list.

Top Batsmen

Sri Lanka’s explosive opener Pathum Nissanka led the batting charts with 124 runs in three innings, averaging 41.33 at a strike rate of 149.

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi scored 108 runs, while UAE’s Mohammad Wasim added 102. India’s Abhishek Sharma was fourth with 99 runs, and Bangladesh captain Liton Das rounded out the top five with 96 runs.

Pathum Nissanka – 124 runs, 41.33 avg

Mohammad Nabi – 108 runs, 36 avg

Mohammad Wasim – 102 runs, 34 avg

Abhishek Sharma – 99 runs, 33 avg

Liton Das – 96 runs, 32 avg

Top Bowlers

In bowling, Junaid Siddiqui of UAE surprised everyone by taking 9 wickets in three matches, topping the charts.

India’s Kuldeep Yadav was close behind with 8 wickets, including a four-wicket haul against Pakistan. Pakistan’s Sam Ayub (6), Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Thushara (5), and Oman’s Shah Faisal (5) completed the list.

Junaid Siddiqui – 9 wickets, avg 6.33

Kuldeep Yadav – 8 wickets, avg 6

Sam Ayub – 6 wickets, avg 10.17

Nuwan Thushara – 5 wickets, avg 14.2

Shah Faisal – 5 wickets, avg 20.4

The league stage highlighted both established stars and emerging talents, setting the stage for an exciting Super 4 phase.

The Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 20, featuring India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Unlike traditional semi-finals, the Super 4 follows a round-robin format, where each team plays the other three once. This ensures six high-stakes matches before the final.

The top two teams based on points and net run rate will advance to the final, scheduled for September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The stage promises intense competition, highlighted by key clashes such as India vs Pakistan. With every match critical, the Super 4 tests consistency, strategy, and depth across batting and bowling departments.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup League Stage
