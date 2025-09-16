Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: If This Happens, Fans Will Witness India vs Pakistan Again On Sunday

Asia Cup 2025: If This Happens, Fans Will Witness India vs Pakistan Again On Sunday

The final equation will be clear after Pakistan’s next group-stage match on September 17.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 09:18 AM (IST)

India-Pakistan clash on September 14 ended in India’s favor with a comfortable 7-wicket win. But fans may not have to wait long for another face-off, as the two arch-rivals could meet again on September 21.

The final equation will be clear after Pakistan’s next group-stage match on September 17.

How can IND-PAK rematch happen?

With eight teams divided into two groups, the top two from each group advance to the Super-4 stage.

If both India and Pakistan qualify from Group A, they will square off again on September 21 in the A1 vs A2 fixture.

Group A situation

India leads the group A with two wins and a strong net run rate. Pakistan, who lost to India after winning their opener, will play UAE on September 17 - a must-win clash to strengthen their Super-4 chances.

India’s final group game is against Oman on September 19.

Points table scenario

India sits at the top of Group A with 4 points and a stellar +4.793 NRR, while Pakistan follows with 2 points and +1.649 NRR. In Group B, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are locked with one win each, making it a tight race for Super-4 spots.

India and Pakistan’s Journey in Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 has already produced exciting moments, with India and Pakistan’s campaigns drawing maximum attention.

India started their journey on a high, registering back-to-back wins. In their opening clash against UAE, the Men in Blue secured a record-breaking victory, showcasing their dominance.

They carried that form into the marquee encounter against Pakistan on September 14, where skipper Suryakumar Yadav and opener Abhishek Sharma powered the team to a comfortable 7-wicket win. With two wins in two matches, India sits firmly at the top of Group A.

Pakistan, on the other hand, began their campaign with a solid win in their opening fixture but stumbled badly against India.

Their batting faltered under pressure, and skipper Salman Ali Agha’s poor form remains a concern. Now, with one win and one loss, Pakistan faces a must-win clash against UAE on September 17 to keep their Super-4 hopes alive.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
Cities
Cloudburst In Dehradun Unleashes Flash Floods, 2 People Missing
Cloudburst In Dehradun Unleashes Flash Floods, 2 People Missing
World
‘Maharaja Of Tariffs’: Trump Aide Navarro’s Swipe At India Even As Trade Talks Set To Resume On Tuesday
‘Maharaja Of Tariffs’: Trump Aide Navarro’s Swipe At India Even As Trade Talks Set To Resume On Tuesday
Election 2025
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: PM Modi In Bihar’s Purnea Vows Action
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: Modi In Bihar Vows Action
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Breaking: India crushes Pakistan in Dubai with 6-wicket win, refuses handshakes in protest
Breaking News: Supreme Court Issues Interim Order on Waqf Amendment Act, Allows Law to Proceed with Key Restrictions
Breaking: Supreme Court Delivers Key Ruling On Waqf Act, Partial Relief And Major Directions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget