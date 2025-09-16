India-Pakistan clash on September 14 ended in India’s favor with a comfortable 7-wicket win. But fans may not have to wait long for another face-off, as the two arch-rivals could meet again on September 21.

The final equation will be clear after Pakistan’s next group-stage match on September 17.

How can IND-PAK rematch happen?

With eight teams divided into two groups, the top two from each group advance to the Super-4 stage.

If both India and Pakistan qualify from Group A, they will square off again on September 21 in the A1 vs A2 fixture.

Group A situation

India leads the group A with two wins and a strong net run rate. Pakistan, who lost to India after winning their opener, will play UAE on September 17 - a must-win clash to strengthen their Super-4 chances.

India’s final group game is against Oman on September 19.

Points table scenario

India sits at the top of Group A with 4 points and a stellar +4.793 NRR, while Pakistan follows with 2 points and +1.649 NRR. In Group B, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are locked with one win each, making it a tight race for Super-4 spots.

India and Pakistan’s Journey in Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 has already produced exciting moments, with India and Pakistan’s campaigns drawing maximum attention.

India started their journey on a high, registering back-to-back wins. In their opening clash against UAE, the Men in Blue secured a record-breaking victory, showcasing their dominance.

They carried that form into the marquee encounter against Pakistan on September 14, where skipper Suryakumar Yadav and opener Abhishek Sharma powered the team to a comfortable 7-wicket win. With two wins in two matches, India sits firmly at the top of Group A.

Pakistan, on the other hand, began their campaign with a solid win in their opening fixture but stumbled badly against India.

Their batting faltered under pressure, and skipper Salman Ali Agha’s poor form remains a concern. Now, with one win and one loss, Pakistan faces a must-win clash against UAE on September 17 to keep their Super-4 hopes alive.