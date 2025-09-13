Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK: Can Hardik Pandya Repeat His Heroics? Check His Record Here

IND vs PAK: Can Hardik Pandya Repeat His Heroics? Check His Record Here

Let’s take a look at all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s record against Pakistan in T20 cricket.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The sixth match of Asia Cup 2025 will witness a blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, a contest that fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for.

Ahead of this much-anticipated encounter, let’s take a look at all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s record against Pakistan in T20 cricket.

Hardik Pandya vs Pakistan in T20Is

Hardik Pandya has featured in 7 T20 internationals against Pakistan, scoring 91 runs in 6 innings at an average of 18.20 and a strike rate of 116.67.

His best knock against the arch-rivals has been 40 runs. With the ball, he has been far more impactful, claiming 9 wickets in 21.3 overs at an outstanding average of 12, including a match-winning spell of 4/16. His economy stands at 7.26.

Overall T20I career

In his T20I career so far, Hardik Pandya has played 115 matches, scoring 1812 runs at a strike rate of 141.67 and an average of 27.88, with 5 fifties to his name. He has also picked up 94 wickets, once again with 4/16 as his best figures.

With his all-round skills, Hardik Pandya is expected to be India’s X-factor against Pakistan, capable of turning the match single-handedly with either bat or ball.

IND vs PAK facing widespread calls for boycott 

The high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 has become the center of a nationwide controversy.

Scheduled to be played on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium, the match is facing widespread calls for boycott in India.

The anger stems from the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of several civilians and soldiers.

Many political leaders, ex-cricketers, and families of victims have opposed the match, arguing that cricket should not continue when relations between the two nations remain strained.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has openly declared his party will protest, while the Maharashtra Congress has termed the fixture an insult to martyrs’ families.

On social media, hashtags demanding cancellation or boycott of the clash have been trending. Despite the outrage, the game will go ahead as per schedule, with the final authority resting with the Indian government rather than the BCCI.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
