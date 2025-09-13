Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: 5 Indian Stars Set For Their First-Ever Clash Against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2025: 5 Indian Stars Set For Their First-Ever Clash Against Pakistan

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025 will be held on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While the final Indian XI is yet to be announced, there are five players in the squad who have never faced Pakistan before and could get their first opportunity in this high-voltage encounter.

Fresh faces against Pakistan

Since no bilateral cricket has been played between India and Pakistan since 2012-13, youngsters in the current Indian setup have had limited chances to feature in this rivalry.

Among them are opener Abhishek Sharma, wicketkeeper-batters Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, as well as middle-order talents Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh.

In India’s opening match against UAE, Abhishek, Tilak, and Samson were part of the playing XI, while Rinku and Jitesh are still waiting for their chance.

If India stick with the same combination, the trio will make their debut against Pakistan, while the others may have to wait.

Gill and Kuldeep eye T20 debut vs Pakistan

Although Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav have faced Pakistan in ODIs, they are yet to feature against them in T20Is. Both could mark their first T20 appearance against Pakistan in this Asia Cup clash.

India Thrash UAE, Pakistan Outclass Oman in Openers

India and Pakistan have both started their Asia Cup 2025 campaigns on a winning note.

Under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, India registered a record nine-wicket win over UAE, chasing down the target in just 4.3 overs after bowling out the opposition for 57. The victory gave India 2 points with an impressive net run rate of +10.483.

Pakistan also earned 2 points after a dominant performance against Oman. Batting first, they scored 160 and then dismissed Oman for just 67, sealing a massive 93-run victory. Mohammad Haris top-scored with 66 runs and was named Player of the Match.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 03:05 PM (IST)
LIVE CRICKET Score Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
