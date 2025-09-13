Widow Of Pahalgam Attack Victim Slams BCCI Over Ind-Pak Asia Cup Match

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWidow Of Pahalgam Attack Victim Slams BCCI Over Ind-Pak Asia Cup Match

Aishanya Dwivedi lost her husband Shubham Dwivedi of Kanpur in the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The upcoming India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025 has sparked major controversy in India. Many fans are calling for a boycott of the game on social media, with strong opposition to playing Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Despite the outrage, the high-voltage encounter is scheduled to be held on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Widow of Pahalgam attack victim voices anger

Among the grieving families is Aishanya Dwivedi, who lost her husband Shubham Dwivedi of Kanpur in the attack that claimed 26 lives.

Expressing her pain, Aishnya appealed to Indians not to support the match. She said, “I don’t understand this. People should neither attend the match nor switch on their TVs to watch it.”

"BCCI should not have accepted a match between India and Pakistan. I think BCCI is not sentimental towards those 26 families. What are our cricketers doing? Cricketers are said to be nationalists. It is viewed as our national game. Except for 1-2 cricket players, nobody stepped forward to say that we should boycott the match against Pakistan. BCCI cannot make them play at gunpoint. They should take a stand for their country. But they are not doing it," she told ANI.

"I would like to ask the sponsors and broadcasters if their nationality for those 26 families is finished? What will the revenue from the match be used for? Pakistan will use this just for terrorism. That is a terrorist nation. You will provide them with revenue and prepare them to attack us once again. I cannot understand this," she added.

Urging supporters to unite, she called for a nationwide refusal to watch the match. "Don't switch on your TVs. Don't give them the numbers. Boycott this match."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to urgently hear a petition that sought an interim stay on the India-Pakistan cricket match scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.

Pahalgam Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Pahalgam Terror Attack Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
