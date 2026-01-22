Rinku Singh's Flawless Death-Over Record For India

In world of T20 Internationals, the final two overs are often a frantic scramble for survival. But for Rinku Singh, the 19th and 20th overs aren't a pressure cooker - they are his personal playground.

Following India's high-scoring encounter in Nagpur, the southpaw has further solidified his reputation as world's premier "Death Over" specialist. The numbers behind his late-innings onslaughts aren't just good; they are borderline video-game statistics.

Rinku's efficiency when the game reaches its crescendo is unparalleled.

Here's how he has dismantled bowling attacks during the final 12 deliveries of innings:

Balls Faced: 74

Runs Scored: 213

Strike Rate: 287.83

Boundary Count: 14 Fours, 22 Sixes

Boundary Percentage: 48.6% (Nearly every second ball goes to the rope)

Perhaps the most telling stat is Rinku's importance to team's total volume of scoring: 35.8% of his entire career T20I runs have been scored exclusively in the 19th and 20th overs. He doesn't just finish games; he redefines the ceiling of what India can post.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I - Summary

India's total of 238/7 in Nagpur didn't just secure a win; it rewrote the history books for the venue and the rivalry against New Zealand.

A Rare Feat in Nagpur Before this match, the VCA Stadium in Nagpur was rarely known as a 200+ ground. This was only the second time a team has crossed the double-century mark at this venue. The only other instance was Sri Lanka’s 215/5 against India way back in 2009.

Highest T20I Totals vs New Zealand Rinku's late-over blitz propelled India to their second-highest total ever against Black Caps, and third-highest by any nation:

245/5 - Australia, Auckland (2018) - Highest T20I total ever vs New Zealand

241/3 - England, Napier (2019)

238/7 - India, Nagpur (2026) - Rinku Singh’s late-overs blitz powered India’s second-highest total vs NZ

236/4 - England, Christchurch (2025)

234/4 - India, Ahmedabad (2023)

As long as Rinku is at the crease for the final 12 balls, no target is safe, and no total is high enough.