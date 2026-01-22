Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rinku Singh's Flawless Death-Over Record For India

Perhaps the most telling stat is Rinku's importance to team's total volume of scoring: 35.8% of his entire career T20I runs have been scored exclusively in the 19th and 20th over

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 10:52 AM (IST)

In world of T20 Internationals, the final two overs are often a frantic scramble for survival. But for Rinku Singh, the 19th and 20th overs aren't a pressure cooker - they are his personal playground.

Following India's high-scoring encounter in Nagpur, the southpaw has further solidified his reputation as world's premier "Death Over" specialist. The numbers behind his late-innings onslaughts aren't just good; they are borderline video-game statistics.

Rinku's efficiency when the game reaches its crescendo is unparalleled.

Here's how he has dismantled bowling attacks during the final 12 deliveries of innings:

Balls Faced: 74

Runs Scored: 213

Strike Rate: 287.83

Boundary Count: 14 Fours, 22 Sixes

Boundary Percentage: 48.6% (Nearly every second ball goes to the rope)

Perhaps the most telling stat is Rinku's importance to team's total volume of scoring: 35.8% of his entire career T20I runs have been scored exclusively in the 19th and 20th overs. He doesn't just finish games; he redefines the ceiling of what India can post.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I - Summary

India's total of 238/7 in Nagpur didn't just secure a win; it rewrote the history books for the venue and the rivalry against New Zealand.

A Rare Feat in Nagpur Before this match, the VCA Stadium in Nagpur was rarely known as a 200+ ground. This was only the second time a team has crossed the double-century mark at this venue. The only other instance was Sri Lanka’s 215/5 against India way back in 2009.

Highest T20I Totals vs New Zealand Rinku's late-over blitz propelled India to their second-highest total ever against Black Caps, and third-highest by any nation:

245/5 - Australia, Auckland (2018) - Highest T20I total ever vs New Zealand

241/3 - England, Napier (2019)

238/7 - India, Nagpur (2026) - Rinku Singh’s late-overs blitz powered India’s second-highest total vs NZ

236/4 - England, Christchurch (2025)

234/4 - India, Ahmedabad (2023)

India's 238/7 is their second-highest T20I total against New Zealand and third-highest by any team vs Black Caps.

As long as Rinku is at the crease for the final 12 balls, no target is safe, and no total is high enough.

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
