Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips Script History With Massive 218-Run Stand In IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Daryl Mitchell continued his dominating run against India on Sunday, January 18, 2026, with yet another century, fourth in the last five One Day International (ODI) innings against this opposition.

This came at a time when New Zealand were looking down and out after early setbacks in the series decider clash.

He was joined by Glenn Phillips, who also struck a century, dealing in boundaries. This allowed the two to form a massive 218-run partnership that broke quite a few interesting records.

New Zealand Batsmen Smash Twin Tons vs India

This 218-run partnership between Mitchell and Phillips marked the first occasion in ODI history where two New Zealand batters registered centuries in the same innings against India.

The former hit a whopping 15 fours and 3 sixes in this outing, while the latter was able to score 9 fours and 3 sixes.

This is also stands as the second-highest partnership for the fourth wicket or lower against India in ODIs, only behind the unbeaten 221-run partnership between Kane Williamson and Tom Latham at Auckland in 2022.

Additionally, Daryl Mitchell’s tally of 352 collective runs in the series is now the most by a New Zealand batsmen ever in a three-match bilateral ODI series.

Daryl Mitchell ODI Stats vs India

Daryl Mitchell, including today's fixture, has had 11 innings against India in the 50-over format, in which he has scored 741 runs.

This includes four tons and 2 fifties. As mentioned, all of these four centuries, and one fifty, have come in his last five outings against India. In terms of boundaries, he has struck 55 fours and 21 sixes.

This is also the most runs Mitchell has scored against any opposition in ODIs so far. The 137 he scored today in Indore is his highest score against India, as well as against any of his opposition in this format so far, and helped New Zealand post 337 runs on the board.