IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl First

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I is about to go underway at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur.

The coin toss has been conducted and it is Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain, who won and decided to bowl first.

Mitchell Santner had won the toss in the previous fixture, and he too had decided to bowl first, but lost the match by a comprehensive margin.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel Left Out

Axar Patel had sustained an injury to his finger during the first match of the series, leaving the field early and not returning for the remainder of the fixture.

He has now been rested for the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, along with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, which makes for two key omissions.

Harshit Rana, who recently has been very impressive as an all-rounder comes in, along with veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been experiencing a bit of a slump of late. Here's what the captain said after winning the toss:

"We are going to bowl first. There is already little bit of dew out there, we haven't chased in recent times, so we want to chase. It looks good. We play every game, we try and improve on every aspects, we will try and do same things in every department. We have two changes - Axar got hit last night, Bumrah is resting, Harshit and Kuldeep come in."

As for New Zealand, they too have made a few changes to their playing XI for this clash.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

India - Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand - Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy