Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl First

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl First

India head into their second fixture against New Zealand in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I in Raipur. The toss has been conducted and we are just a few minutes away from the action.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I is about to go underway at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur.

The coin toss has been conducted and it is Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain, who won and decided to bowl first.

Mitchell Santner had won the toss in the previous fixture, and he too had decided to bowl first, but lost the match by a comprehensive margin.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel Left Out

Axar Patel had sustained an injury to his finger during the first match of the series, leaving the field early and not returning for the remainder of the fixture.

He has now been rested for the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, along with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, which makes for two key omissions.

Harshit Rana, who recently has been very impressive as an all-rounder comes in, along with veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been experiencing a bit of a slump of late. Here's what the captain said after winning the toss:

"We are going to bowl first. There is already little bit of dew out there, we haven't chased in recent times, so we want to chase. It looks good. We play every game, we try and improve on every aspects, we will try and do same things in every department. We have two changes - Axar got hit last night, Bumrah is resting, Harshit and Kuldeep come in."

As for New Zealand, they too have made a few changes to their playing XI for this clash.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

India - Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand -  Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the toss for the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain, won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Why were Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel left out of the 2nd T20I?

Axar Patel sustained a finger injury in the first match and has been rested, while Jasprit Bumrah is also being rested.

Who are the new players in India's playing XI for the 2nd T20I?

Harshit Rana and veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav have come into the team for this match.

What was the captain's reason for bowling first?

The captain cited the presence of dew and a desire to practice chasing, stating they haven't chased in recent times.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Mitchell Santner IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I Suryakumar Yadav
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Blackout In UP Today, Sirens In All 75 Districts As State Tests Emergency Preparedness, Check Time
Blackout In UP Today, Sirens In All 75 Districts As State Tests Emergency Preparedness, Check Time
India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget