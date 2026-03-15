No, Mumbai Indians management has officially stated that rumors of a 'cold war' between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma are completely baseless and fabricated.
Bad Blood Between Hardik Pandya And Rohit Sharma? MI's X Handle Responds
Despite not being the captain, Rohit remains the emotional heartbeat of MI squad, and his form at the top of the order is seen as critical to team's success this year.
Mumbai Indians (MI) management has officially moved to silence ongoing speculation regarding a "cold war" between captain Hardik Pandya and former skipper Rohit Sharma. In a statement released ahead of the 2026 season, the franchise debunked viral reports of a rift, labeling them as "completely baseless and fabricated."
The clarification comes after social media was flooded with clips of the two stars training separately during their initial camp, leading to intense fan debate.
Official Stance: "One Family"
A senior official from the Mumbai Indians camp clarified that the team remains a cohesive unit under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.
The management emphasized that both Rohit and Hardik are veteran professionals who share a common goal: reclaiming the IPL trophy for Mumbai.
Collective Goal: "There is no truth to the reports of a fallout. Rohit Sharma is a pillar of this franchise, and Hardik has the full support of the senior group," the source stated, InsideSport reported.
Kuch bhi! 😂 https://t.co/lEiFBgaEoh pic.twitter.com/SYw1im5Mfi— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 13, 2026
Source of Speculation
The rumors gained momentum following India’s T20 World Cup victory, where fans dissected every interaction - or lack thereof - between the two on the field.
Fans pointed toward separate training sessions as evidence of a divide.
Management's Response: MI explained that training schedules are often individualized based on workload management and recovery needs, especially for players coming off a heavy international schedule.
Focus on IPL 2026
With the March 29 opener against KKR approaching, the franchise is eager to shift the narrative back to cricket.
Hardik's Captaincy: Hardik Pandya is set to lead the side for the third consecutive season, aiming to prove his critics wrong after a challenging 2025 campaign.
Rohit's Role: Despite not being the captain, Rohit remains the emotional heartbeat of the squad, and his form at the top of the order is seen as critical to MI’s success this year.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is there a rift between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma?
Why were there rumors about Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma?
Rumors intensified due to social media clips of them training separately, which fans interpreted as a sign of a divide. The franchise explained this is due to individual workload management.
What is the official stance of Mumbai Indians on team unity?
Mumbai Indians emphasizes that the team is a cohesive unit. Both Rohit and Hardik are veteran professionals focused on the collective goal of winning the IPL trophy.
What is Rohit Sharma's role in the team?
Despite not being the captain, Rohit Sharma is considered the emotional heartbeat of the squad. His performance at the top of the order is crucial for MI's success.