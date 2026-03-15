Bad Blood Between Hardik Pandya And Rohit Sharma? MI's X Handle Responds

Mumbai Indians (MI) management has officially moved to silence ongoing speculation regarding a "cold war" between captain Hardik Pandya and former skipper Rohit Sharma. In a statement released ahead of the 2026 season, the franchise debunked viral reports of a rift, labeling them as "completely baseless and fabricated."

The clarification comes after social media was flooded with clips of the two stars training separately during their initial camp, leading to intense fan debate.

Official Stance: "One Family"

A senior official from the Mumbai Indians camp clarified that the team remains a cohesive unit under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

The management emphasized that both Rohit and Hardik are veteran professionals who share a common goal: reclaiming the IPL trophy for Mumbai.

Collective Goal: "There is no truth to the reports of a fallout. Rohit Sharma is a pillar of this franchise, and Hardik has the full support of the senior group," the source stated, InsideSport reported.

Source of Speculation

The rumors gained momentum following India’s T20 World Cup victory, where fans dissected every interaction - or lack thereof - between the two on the field.

Fans pointed toward separate training sessions as evidence of a divide.

Management's Response: MI explained that training schedules are often individualized based on workload management and recovery needs, especially for players coming off a heavy international schedule.

Focus on IPL 2026

With the March 29 opener against KKR approaching, the franchise is eager to shift the narrative back to cricket.

Hardik's Captaincy: Hardik Pandya is set to lead the side for the third consecutive season, aiming to prove his critics wrong after a challenging 2025 campaign.

Rohit's Role: Despite not being the captain, Rohit remains the emotional heartbeat of the squad, and his form at the top of the order is seen as critical to MI’s success this year.