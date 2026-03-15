Jay Shah's Strong Warning To Pakistan, Bangladesh Over T20 World Cup Boycott Drama

ICC Chairman Jay Shah has finally addressed the T20 World Cup 2026 pre-tournament controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan. Speaking at an awards ceremony on Sunday, March 15, Shah sent a stern message to member nations regarding the sanctity of global tournaments.

Jay Shah emphasized that while every nation contributes to the sport's growth, the governing body's (ICC) regulations remain absolute. He noted that a successful tournament is a combination of all participating teams and that the ICC will not be swayed by unilateral threats.

"This ICC World Cup was very important because there was a lot of chatter before the start of the tournament about whether certain teams would participate and how the World Cup would go ahead. As ICC chairman, I can say that no team is bigger than the organisation and no single team makes an organisation. An organisation is a combination of all teams," Shah said without directly naming Pakistan or Bangladesh.

Recapping "Boycott" Fiasco

The drama began just weeks before T20 WC 2026 tournament started in February 2026:

Bangladesh's Withdrawal: Citing "security concerns" and tensions following the Mustafizur Rahman IPL release controversy, Bangladesh refused to travel to India. The ICC stood firm, eventually replacing Bangladesh with Scotland in Group C.

Pakistan's U-Turn: Initially, Pakistan threatened to boycott their high-profile match against India in Colombo in solidarity with Bangladesh. However, after the ICC confirmed that no financial sanctions would be imposed on the BCB for their withdrawal, Pakistan reversed their stance and participated in the event.

Viewership and Growth of Associates

Shah used the platform to highlight the massive success of the 2026 edition despite the early turbulence.

Record Viewership: The tournament shattered all previous digital records, reaching 7.2 million concurrent viewers for the first time in history. Shah specifically lauded teams like the USA, Nepal, and the Netherlands for challenging Full Members, stating that their performance proves the sport's global expansion is on the right track.