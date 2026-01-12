Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Match Date, Time, Venue, Pitch Report & More

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Match Date, Time, Venue, Pitch Report & More

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the IND vs NZ ODI series, and are now set to take on the Kiwis in a few days. Check out match date, venue, and other details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The upcoming India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will take play in the state of Gujarat again, albeit in another city.

The Men in Blue edged past the Kiwis in the first One Day International, in what became a nail-biting finish to a 301-run chase at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Now leading the series 1-0, Shubman Gill's men takes on Matthew Bracewell's side in just a few days from now. For those interested, here are IND vs NZ 2nd ODI details like match date, time, venue, pitch report, and more.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Match Date & Time

The IND vs NZ 2nd ODI is scheduled to be played this Wednesday, that is January 14, 2026. 

The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 1:30 PM IST, same time as the first India vs New Zealand ODI, which means that the coin toss should be conducted around 1:00 PM IST.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Venue & Pitch Report

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association/Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

This venue has hosted the Men in Blue on four occasions thus far (in 50-over matches), against opponents like Australia, England and South Africa. Notably, India has only won one of these four clashes, which was against Australia back in 2020. 

Given the fight that the Kiwis gave in the first ODI, this upcoming encounter could be a closely-contested affair.

As for the general pitch report, the Niranjan Shah Stadium tends to favour batsmen, having recorded high first innings scores like 352, 340, and 325 in past ODIs.

Washington Sundar Injury Scare

India's spin bowling all-rounder, Washington Sundar, appeared to have injured himself when he left the field during the IND vs NZ 1st ODI and then didn't come out to field.

While he did step out to bat during the chase, he looked in quite a bit of pain. 

According to news agency PTI, a BCCI official has stated that Sundar has been ruled out of the series' remaining games.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be played?

The IND vs NZ 2nd ODI is scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association/Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

What time does the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the coin toss expected around 1:00 PM IST.

How has India performed at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in ODIs?

India has played four ODI matches at this venue, winning only one against Australia in 2020.

What is the typical nature of the pitch at Niranjan Shah Stadium?

The pitch at Niranjan Shah Stadium generally favors batsmen, with a history of high first innings scores.

Is Washington Sundar participating in the remaining matches of the series?

Washington Sundar has reportedly been ruled out of the remaining games of the series due to an injury sustained during the first ODI.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Ind Vs Nz 2nd Odi IND Vs NZ ODI Series India ODI Match Date
