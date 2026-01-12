IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Match Date, Time, Venue, Pitch Report & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The upcoming India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will take play in the state of Gujarat again, albeit in another city.

The Men in Blue edged past the Kiwis in the first One Day International, in what became a nail-biting finish to a 301-run chase at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Now leading the series 1-0, Shubman Gill's men takes on Matthew Bracewell's side in just a few days from now. For those interested, here are IND vs NZ 2nd ODI details like match date, time, venue, pitch report, and more.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Match Date & Time

The IND vs NZ 2nd ODI is scheduled to be played this Wednesday, that is January 14, 2026.

The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 1:30 PM IST, same time as the first India vs New Zealand ODI, which means that the coin toss should be conducted around 1:00 PM IST.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Venue & Pitch Report

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association/Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

This venue has hosted the Men in Blue on four occasions thus far (in 50-over matches), against opponents like Australia, England and South Africa. Notably, India has only won one of these four clashes, which was against Australia back in 2020.

Given the fight that the Kiwis gave in the first ODI, this upcoming encounter could be a closely-contested affair.

As for the general pitch report, the Niranjan Shah Stadium tends to favour batsmen, having recorded high first innings scores like 352, 340, and 325 in past ODIs.

Washington Sundar Injury Scare

India's spin bowling all-rounder, Washington Sundar, appeared to have injured himself when he left the field during the IND vs NZ 1st ODI and then didn't come out to field.

While he did step out to bat during the chase, he looked in quite a bit of pain.

According to news agency PTI, a BCCI official has stated that Sundar has been ruled out of the series' remaining games.

