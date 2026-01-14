IND vs NZ: Daryl Mitchell's Ton, Young's 87 Help NZ Beat India By 7 Wickets, Level Series 1-1

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ: Daryl Mitchell's Ton, Young's 87 Help NZ Beat India By 7 Wickets, Level Series 1-1

New Zealand comfortably chased down the target, sealing a seven-wicket victory and drawing the three-match series level at 1-1.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 09:29 PM (IST)

After an impressive showing from their bowlers, New Zealand produced a composed batting effort led by Daryl Mitchell and Will Young to script a strong comeback against India.

Chasing 285 runs, Mitchell played a magnificent knock of 131, while Young contributed a fluent 87 after NZ lost quick early wickets.

The duo steadied the innings with a record-shattering162-run partnership, turning the game firmly in New Zealand's favour. Their stand ensured there were no further hiccups as the visitors comfortably chased down the target, sealing a seven-wicket victory and drawing the three-match series level at 1-1.

Black Caps found themselves in a spot of bother early on after losing Devon Conway (16) and Henry Nicholls (10) within the first 13 overs. However, the game shifted dramatically when Daryl Mitchell joined Will Young at the crease. The duo stitched together a massive 162-run partnership for the third wicket, effectively batting India out of the contest.

Mitchell was the primary aggressor, reaching his fifty in just 52 balls before accelerating to a 96-ball century. His dominance against the Indian spinners was the highlight of the innings, as he used his reach to neutralize Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Will Young played the perfect foil, reaching his own half-century off 68 balls and finishing with a gritty 87 before falling to Kuldeep in the 38th over.

India’s Resistance Led by KL Rahul

Earlier in the day, India posted 284/7, a total made possible by a brilliant 112 from KL Rahul*.

After a solid start by Rohit Sharma (24) and Shubman Gill (56), India suffered a middle-order collapse, sliding from 99/1 to 118/4 as Kiwi debutant Kristian Clarke (3/56) wreaked havoc.

Rahul showed immense composure, rebuilding the innings alongside Ravindra Jadeja (27) and then shifting gears in the death overs. He brought up his hundred with a six off Kyle Jamieson in the final over, helping India plunder 85 runs in the last ten overs.

Series Decider Ahead

Despite India's late surge with the bat, their bowlers struggled to break the Mitchell-Young stand on a surface that offered little help under lights. With the series now tied at 1-1, both teams will head to the final ODI with everything to play for.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
India Vs New Zealand Daryl Mitchell IND Vs NZ Ind Vs NZ Highlights IND Vs NZ ODI Series IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI
