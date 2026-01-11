IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Hits 28,000 Runs, Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar In Cricket History

Batting maestro Virat Kohli has once again etched his name into the record books. On January 11, 2026, the legendary Indian batter became the fastest player in the history of cricket to reach 28,000 international runs, shattering the previous record held by the "Master Blaster," Sachin Tendulkar.

Surpassing the Master

Entering the first ODI at the Kotambi Stadium needing only 25 runs to reach the milestone, Kohli reached the landmark in his 594th international innings.

In comparison, Sachin Tendulkar required 648 innings to cross the same threshold. This achievement highlights Kohli’s incredible consistency and conversion rate across all three formats of the game over a career spanning nearly 18 years.

By achieving this feat, Kohli joins an elite club of cricketers who have crossed the 28,000-run mark, a list that includes only Tendulkar and Sri Lankan icon Kumar Sangakkara.

However, the speed at which Kohli has reached this mountain - averaging significantly higher than his peers throughout his journey - sets him apart as a modern-day statistical anomaly.

A Double-Milestone Day

The day was already special for the former Indian captain before he even touched his bat. By simply taking the field in Vadodara, Kohli played his 309th ODI, officially surpassing Sourav Ganguly (308) to become India’s fifth most-capped player in the format.

As the chase against New Zealand’s 300-run target progressed, the atmosphere in the stadium shifted from celebration of his longevity to awe of his scoring prowess. After reaching the 28,000-run mark with a trademark flick toward mid-wicket, Kohli also moved closer to overtaking Sangakkara (28,016 runs) to become the second-highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket.

The Road Ahead

While Tendulkar’s ultimate record of 34,357 runs remains in the distance, Kohli’s current form and supreme fitness suggest that he remains the only active player with a realistic chance of challenging it.

Following his recent sabbatical from T20Is to focus on the longer formats, Kohli has looked refreshed and technically sound, silencing critics who questioned his ability to dominate at age 37.