Zubeen Garg Was Drunk, Declined Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police To Court

A Singapore court on Wednesday was told that Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was “severely intoxicated” and drowned off Lazarus Island after declining to wear a life jacket last September.

Garg, 52, had died a day before he was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival.

Life Jacket Removed

According to Channel News Asia, the chief investigating officer informed the court that Garg initially wore a life jacket but later removed it. He was subsequently offered another life jacket, which he declined to put on.

Witness Accounts Cited In Court

The court was told that several witnesses saw the singer attempting to swim back to a yacht. During the attempt, he reportedly went limp and began floating face-down in the water. Investigators said Garg was “severely intoxicated” at the time of the incident.

Assam CID Probe And Arrests

The Singapore court proceedings come days after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam police’s CID filed its charge sheet in the case on December 12. The police have arrested seven accused and charged four individuals with murder in connection with Garg’s death.