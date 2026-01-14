Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Targeted

Iran has warned neighbouring countries that host US troops that American bases would be targeted if Washington launches strikes against Tehran, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday. The warning comes as Iran seeks to deter repeated threats by former US President Donald Trump to intervene in support of protesters.

According to the official, Tehran has conveyed its message to regional states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey.

Limited US Personnel Movement At Key Air Base

Three diplomats told Reuters that some personnel had been advised to leave the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening. However, they said there were no immediate signs of a large-scale evacuation similar to movements seen before an Iranian missile strike last year.

One diplomat described the development as a “posture change” rather than an “ordered evacuation”. There was no indication of mass troop movement to nearby facilities, as occurred ahead of last year’s Iranian retaliation for US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear targets.

The US embassy in Doha had no immediate comment, and Qatar’s foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Trump Reiterates Threats Over Protests

Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in Iran, though without detailing the scope or timing. In an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, he warned of “very strong action” if protesters were executed. “If they hang them, you're going to see some things,” he said.

He also urged Iranians to continue protesting and to take over institutions, declaring that “help is on the way”. Asked later what he meant, Trump told reporters they would have to figure that out, adding that military action remained among the options under consideration.

Death Toll And International Concern

US-based rights group HRANA said it had verified the deaths of 2,403 protesters and 147 government-affiliated individuals, while an Iranian official told Reuters around 2,000 people had been killed. Another rights group earlier cited a figure of 2,600 deaths.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot described the crackdown as possibly “the most violent repression in Iran's contemporary history” and said it must stop.

A Western official said the Iranian government did not appear to be facing imminent collapse, adding that its security apparatus remained in control and the crackdown had restored some calm, Reuters reported.

Tehran Seeks Regional Support Against US Action

The senior Iranian official said Tehran had asked US allies in the region to “prevent Washington from attacking Iran” and confirmed that direct contacts between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had been suspended.

Iranian authorities have accused the US and Israel of fomenting unrest, describing protesters as terrorists. An Israeli official said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet had been briefed on the prospects of regime collapse or US intervention.

Crackdown Continues Amid Uncertainty

Iranian state television broadcast images of large funeral processions in several cities, with mourners waving flags and pictures of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s chief justice called for swift punishment of those accused of violence, while HRANA reported more than 18,000 arrests so far. Reports of possible executions could not be independently confirmed by Reuters.

The unrest comes as Iran continues to recover from last year’s conflict and faces a weakened regional position following setbacks to key allies.