HomeNewsWorldWho Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests

Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests

He was swiftly sentenced to death after a brief trial, denied legal counsel, and his family informed just days after his arrest. Human rights groups condemn the unfair process and fear a public hanging.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
The popular uprising in Iran has taken on the scale of a revolution and entered its 18th day, with the Khamenei-led regime intensifying its crackdown on demonstrators amid threats of intervention by former US President Donald Trump. More than 2,000 people have been killed in clashes with security forces, while over 10,000 have been detained, according to reports cited by human rights groups.

As violent protests continue, fears are mounting that 26-year-old Irfan Sultani, a young protester, could be executed on Wednesday. Rights organisations say he may become the first person to be hanged in connection with the current wave of demonstrations.

Arrested For Protesting, Now Facing Death Penalty

Sultani, a shopkeeper by profession, was arrested on January 8 for participating in anti-government protests. He was detained from his home, sent to prison, and swiftly sentenced to death. Human rights organisations say his only “crime” was chanting slogans demanding freedom.

According to Britain’s The Guardian, a court hearing was held on January 11, after which Iranian authorities convicted him of moharebeh, waging war against God, and handed down the death sentence. His family was informed about the execution around five days ago and told he would be allowed just 10 minutes to meet them on the morning of his hanging.

Family In Shock, Rights Groups Raise Alarm

Irfan Sultani runs a clothing shop in Fardis, central Iran. He was not known as a political activist, his family has said, describing him instead as a young man protesting against the country’s worsening situation. For several days after his arrest, the family had no information about his whereabouts, before authorities called to inform them of both his detention and impending execution.

Arina Moradi of the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights told the British newspaper Daily Mail that the family is in deep shock and despair. She said there are fears Sultani may be publicly hanged in a city square to instil terror among protesters.

Human rights groups allege that Sultani has been denied basic legal protections, including access to legal counsel and a fair defence. According to Hengaw, the family was informed of the death sentence just four days after his arrest. A source close to the family said Sultani’s sister, a licensed lawyer, is trying to pursue legal remedies but has been denied access to the case file.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current situation in Iran?

Iran is experiencing widespread protests that have escalated to the scale of a revolution, now in their 18th day. The government is intensifying its crackdown on demonstrators.

What is the status of Irfan Sultani?

Irfan Sultani, a 26-year-old protester, faces execution on Wednesday for participating in anti-government demonstrations. He was arrested on January 8 and swiftly sentenced to death.

What charges has Irfan Sultani been convicted of?

Sultani was convicted of moharebeh, which means waging war against God, for chanting slogans demanding freedom. Human rights groups state this was his only 'crime'.

What concerns do human rights groups have regarding Sultani's case?

Human rights groups are alarmed that Sultani may be the first person executed in connection with the current protests. They also allege he has been denied basic legal protections.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Iran Protest News Erfan Soltani
