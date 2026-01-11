Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'If You’re Thinking Ahead Of The Batters...': Arshdeep Singh Breaks Down Bowling Strategy

Arshdeep recently picked up a five-wicket haul for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, with an impressive 5/34 in 10 overs against Sikkim.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Vadodara: Arshdeep Singh believes that bringing a change to his bowling depends on the conditions on offer and how the opposition batters approach and said that thinking ahead of the batters is the most crucial thing to be in the game.

Arshdeep recently picked up a five-wicket haul for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, with an impressive 5/34 in 10 overs against Sikkim. This performance highlighted his swing and pace skills and bolstered his candidacy for national selection. However, the pacer was not included in India’s XI for the ODI series opener against New Zealand, currently underway here at the Kotambi International Stadium.

Speaking before the game on the sidelines, the fast bowler said that he had a good start to the new year, with the fifer, and will aim to continue performing as he did last year. “Good start to the year; just trying to continue what I have been doing since last year and just enjoying the present.

Speaking of his long-term and short-term goals, “No such goals, to be honest. I just try to stay in the present and enjoy what’s in front of me, and just give it my all, whether it’s a red ball, pink ball, orange ball, or whatever ball it is, just enjoy.

Speaking of bringing a change to his bowling based on the conditions on offer, Arshdeep stated, “It’s mostly condition-based, and it also depends on how the batters are approaching you. If they’re trying to attack or something like that, then you tend to pull your length back a bit, and you just have to adapt as quickly as possible before the batters get used to what you’re trying to do. Nowadays, if you’re thinking ahead of the batters, then you’re in the game, so just try to adapt as quickly as possible.”

New Zealand are currently touring India for three ODIs followed by five T20Is, with the latter series serving as a preparatory one for both sides as they gear up for the T20 World Cup, slated to begin February 7.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors does Arshdeep Singh consider when changing his bowling approach?

Arshdeep Singh adapts his bowling based on the pitch conditions and the batters' approach. Thinking ahead of the batters is crucial for him to stay in the game.

How did Arshdeep Singh start the new year?

Arshdeep Singh had a good start to the year by taking a five-wicket haul in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He aims to continue his strong performances.

Does Arshdeep Singh have specific long-term or short-term goals?

Arshdeep Singh focuses on staying in the present and enjoying each game. He doesn't set specific long-term or short-term goals, preferring to give his all regardless of the format.

What is the significance of the ongoing New Zealand tour to India?

The ODI and T20I series against New Zealand are preparatory matches for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7.

Published at : 11 Jan 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Arshdeep Singh IND Vs NZ ODI Arshdeep Singh Interview
