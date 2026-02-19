Varun Chakravarthy has taken at least one wicket in 17 consecutive T20I matches, equaling the Indian national record.
Varun Chakravarthy Sets Record With Wickets In 17 Consecutive T20Is - Nepal Player Leads With 26
Varun Chakravarthy is India's most reliable bowler at the moment, yet he is aiming to surpass the world record currently held by Nepal's spin star.
Varun Chakravarthy has redefined consistency in the shortest format. By taking three wickets in India's T20 WC 2026 match against Netherlands on February 18, 2026, he extended his streak of taking at least one wicket in a T20 match to 17 consecutive T20I matches, equaling the Indian national record. Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh are the only Indian bowlers to breach the 15-match barrier.
Varun Chakravarthy: 17* matches (Active)
Arshdeep Singh: 17 matches (Ended)
Ashish Nehra: 13 matches (Ended)
Washington Sundar: 11 matches (Ended)
Varun Chakravarthy is currently the most consistent bowler in the Indian setup, but he is chasing a world record held by Nepal’s spin sensation.
Longest Wicket-Taking Streaks in T20I History
Sandeep Lamichhane - Nepal - 26 matches - Streak Ended in 2022
Adil Rashid - England - 24 matches - Streak Ended in 2026
Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka - 23 matches - Streak Ended
Varun Chakravarthy - India - 17* matches - Streak still Active
Arshdeep Singh - India - 17 matches - Streak Ended in 2025
Beyond the streak itself, Varun Chakravarthy has set new benchmarks for impact during these spells:
Most Wickets in a 10-Match Window: Varun holds the world record for highest wicket tally across any 10-match T20I block, claiming 27 wickets and surpassing the previous mark held by Ajantha Mendis.
Bilateral Dominance: He is the first bowler in history to record 10+ wickets in consecutive bilateral series (12 wickets against South Africa followed by 14 against England).
T20 World Cup Form: As of today, Varun Chakravarthy sits in the top two for most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 edition, having bamboozled batters with his signature googly.
Unbeaten India Marches into Super 8s to Face South Africa
India concluded a flawless group stage campaign with a 17-run win over the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The win secured the defending champions a perfect 4-0 record in Group A. While the middle order found its rhythm, opening struggles continued as world No. 1 Abhishek Sharma recorded his third consecutive duck.
The focus now shifts to Super 8 stage. India is placed in Group 1 alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Their first challenge is a heavyweight clash against an equally unbeaten South African side this Sunday, February 22, in Ahmedabad.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Varun Chakravarthy's current T20I wicket-taking streak?
Who holds the world record for the longest T20I wicket-taking streak?
Sandeep Lamichhane from Nepal holds the world record with a streak of 26 matches, which ended in 2022.
What is Varun Chakravarthy's record for most wickets in a 10-match window?
Varun Chakravarthy holds the world record for the highest wicket tally across any 10-match T20I block, with 27 wickets.
How did India perform in the T20 World Cup group stage?
India concluded their group stage with a perfect 4-0 record, securing a 17-run win against the Netherlands to advance to the Super 8s.