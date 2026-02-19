Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Varun Chakravarthy has redefined consistency in the shortest format. By taking three wickets in India's T20 WC 2026 match against Netherlands on February 18, 2026, he extended his streak of taking at least one wicket in a T20 match to 17 consecutive T20I matches, equaling the Indian national record. Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh are the only Indian bowlers to breach the 15-match barrier.

Varun Chakravarthy: 17* matches (Active)

Arshdeep Singh: 17 matches (Ended)

Ashish Nehra: 13 matches (Ended)

Washington Sundar: 11 matches (Ended)

Varun Chakravarthy is currently the most consistent bowler in the Indian setup, but he is chasing a world record held by Nepal’s spin sensation.

Longest Wicket-Taking Streaks in T20I History

Sandeep Lamichhane - Nepal - 26 matches - Streak Ended in 2022

Adil Rashid - England - 24 matches - Streak Ended in 2026

Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka - 23 matches - Streak Ended

Varun Chakravarthy - India - 17* matches - Streak still Active

Arshdeep Singh - India - 17 matches - Streak Ended in 2025

Beyond the streak itself, Varun Chakravarthy has set new benchmarks for impact during these spells:

Most Wickets in a 10-Match Window: Varun holds the world record for highest wicket tally across any 10-match T20I block, claiming 27 wickets and surpassing the previous mark held by Ajantha Mendis.

Bilateral Dominance: He is the first bowler in history to record 10+ wickets in consecutive bilateral series (12 wickets against South Africa followed by 14 against England).

T20 World Cup Form: As of today, Varun Chakravarthy sits in the top two for most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 edition, having bamboozled batters with his signature googly.

Unbeaten India Marches into Super 8s to Face South Africa

India concluded a flawless group stage campaign with a 17-run win over the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The win secured the defending champions a perfect 4-0 record in Group A. While the middle order found its rhythm, opening struggles continued as world No. 1 Abhishek Sharma recorded his third consecutive duck.

The focus now shifts to Super 8 stage. India is placed in Group 1 alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Their first challenge is a heavyweight clash against an equally unbeaten South African side this Sunday, February 22, in Ahmedabad.