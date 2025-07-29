Batumi, Georgia witnessed history as 19-year-old Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh sealed a monumental victory. With a simple handshake, emotions overflowed—tears of joy streamed down faces, marking a moment etched forever in the annals of Indian sports. This wasn’t just a personal triumph; Divya became the first-ever Women’s World Cup Chess Champion from India.

Her journey from a rookie to world champion had many ups and downs, but one thing remained constant by her side—not a coach, not a lucky charm, but a banana. Yes, you read that right. Throughout the grueling tournament, her steady companion and silent supporter was a humble banana, witnessing every move, every win, and every ounce of determination.

Divya Deshmukh became the 4th Indian woman to earn the title of Grandmaster with her victory at the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025.



The Battle Of the Ages: Rookie vs Legend

Divya’s final opponent was no ordinary rival. Standing across the board was Grandmaster Koneru Humpy — a national icon, twice Divya’s age, and a former World Rapid Champion. Their showdown had stretched over multiple games, with each previous match ending in a draw. It all came down to a rapid tie-break — and Divya had the black pieces, traditionally considered the disadvantage.

Move after move, the game hung in balance, the pressure mounting with each tick of the clock. On the 40th move, Humpy faltered — an aggressive pawn push left her vulnerable. Divya seized the moment. From that point on, the battle became a blur of instinct and speed, both players grappling with time and tension.





Tension climbed with each move, the clock ticking down like a metronome of pressure. Then, on move 40, came the crack in the armor. Humpy, feeling the squeeze of time, made a misstep—40.e4 followed by 41.d5. Divya responded with 42...cxd5. The veteran GM weathered that moment, but the game’s balance never fully returned.

When Humpy played 69.h7, it was a final roll of the dice. But the position collapsed soon after. Just six moves later, she offered her resignation.

India had a new queen on the board.

A Star is Born — and Crowned

For Divya, the victory was more than a title — it was a breakthrough. Entering the tournament as the 15th seed, she had no Grandmaster norms to her name. Yet, with this stunning win, she not only lifted the World Cup but also earned her GM title — becoming the 88th Grandmaster from India and only the fourth Indian woman to do so.

Unlike her predecessors, she didn’t take the usual route of collecting three norms. She made history in a single, magnificent stroke.

As the applause rang out and chess boards were packed away, Divya sat still, taking it all in. The playing hall may have erupted — but one figure remained unmoved: the banana.

The Banana That Watched It All

It had been there all along — round after round — always present, never eaten. Audiences noticed. Commentators speculated. Was it superstition? Was it strategy?

When asked, Divya responded with a shrug. “I’m going to eat it. I don’t know what you’re wondering about,” she said with a laugh. But match after match, the banana remained untouched.

Asked again, she smiled. “If I’m eating a banana, it means I’m relaxed. My opponents aren’t giving me that luxury.”





For sure the fruit has nothing to do with her performance but it is a psychological thing which brought a calm in the chaos of all these board wars. When asked if the banana was proving lucky for her she straightaway denied and said ‘No’. This was like the bottle placement ritual of Nadal or Sachin wearing the left pad first which might not change the outcome of the game but brought a sense of calm in the head.

This win of Divya was not only a mere championship, but a statement that Indian players have come to dominate the game in every aspect whether its the classical one or the rapid format.

Divya may not have taken a bite during the match, but after the game ended she has a gold medal to taste for the first time but surely not for the last.