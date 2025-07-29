Gautam Gambhir Loses Cool At Oval Pitch Curator Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test — WATCH

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated encounter with Oval chief curator Lee Fortis on Tuesday, just days before the highly anticipated fifth and final Test between India and England.

The confrontation, which has gone viral on social media platforms, unfolded during a training session as India hit the ground running to prepare for the decisive match following the dramatic comeback to draw the fourth Test in Manchester.

In the video, a visibly agitated Gambhir can be seen lashing out at Fortis, and pointing fingers at the ground staff saying, "you don't tell us what we need to do."

The situation escalated when Fortis told Gambhir, “I will have to report this,” to which Gambhir curtly responded, “You go and report whatever you want to report.”

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak then stepped in to mediate, guiding Fortis aside and assuring him, "We won't damage anything."

Meanwhile, members of the Indian support staff, including bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, watched the exchange closely.

While the precise cause of the spat remains unclear, it appeared the altercation centered around the practice pitch conditions. The disagreement ended with Gambhir firmly telling Fortis, “You can’t tell us what to do. You are just one of the groundsmen, nothing beyond,” before both parties went their separate ways. Gambhir then returned to oversee the team's net session.

Walking back to his room after the incident, Fortis commented, “It’s a big game, and he (Gambhir) is a bit touchy.”

On the training ground, Sai Sudharsan, who scored a half-century and also endured a duck during the Manchester Test, was among the first to arrive for practice. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Arshdeep Singh also spent time on the ground honing their skills, with Morkel observing from the sidelines.

As the cricketing world turns its eyes to the Oval for the Test series decider, every moment, on and off the field, adds to the intensity of this high-stakes clash.

(With inputs from news agency PTI.)