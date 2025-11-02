Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kuldeep Yadav Leaves IND vs AUS T20 Series Squad, BCCI Reveals Why

Kuldeep Yadav Leaves IND vs AUS T20 Series Squad, BCCI Reveals Why

Kuldeep Yadav has been released from India's squad for the T20 series against Australia. He will return to India to join a red-ball squad, as explained by BCCI.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 09:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kuldeep Yadav was not featured in the third India vs Australia T20 played at the Ninja Stadium in Hobart today, November 2, 2025. 

In fact, he won't be featured in the two remaining T20Is either, as he will be heading back to India. Why you might ask, well, the answer has been provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X. Here's what they said:

"The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI COE. The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming Test series against South Africa."

India A, led by Rishabh Pant, is playing two red-ball games against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre Of Excellence (COE) at the moment.

India's Tour Of Australia: Kuldeep Yadav Stats

Kuldeep Yadav got to play one One Day International (ODI) and one T20I against Australia on this tour. 

Here's a look at his stats from those games:

ODI:

  • Overs Bowled - 10
  • Runs - 50
  • Wickets - 1
  • Economy - 5.00

T20I:

  • Overs Bowled - 3.2
  • Runs - 45
  • Wickets - 2
  • Economy - 13.50

The first India A vs South Africa A match has concluded, and the next one will start in a few days from now, November 6, 2025 to be precise. 

These matches are in build-up to the upcoming India vs South Africa two-match Test series, which starts later this month.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 09:08 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia BCCI Kuldeep Yadav IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 Ind Vs Aus Squad Kuldeep Yadav T20 Ind Vs Aus Kuldeep Yadav Bcci Kuldeep Yadav
