Shafali Verma Misses Out On Huge Women's World Cup Final Record - Find Out What

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa is taking place today, 2 November 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

While Shafali Verma narrowly missed out on a century, she still etched her name in history with a remarkable knock. Her brilliant 87-run innings became the highest score by an Indian batter in a Women’s ODI World Cup final.

However, she missed on setting a big record, which was becoming the first Indian to score a hundred on this stage.

IND vs SA Women's WC Final: Shafali Verma's Knock

India’s explosive opener smashed 87 off 78 deliveries, hitting 7 fours and 2 sixes against South Africa.

It is worth noting that this was only her second match in this World Cup, as she was brought in to replace the injured Pratika Rawal.

While she didn't have a long outing against Australia in the semi-final, she showed by India looked towards her in the hour of need. Shafali, alongside Smriti Mandhana, gave India a dream start, stitching together a 104-run opening stand.

Her fearless stroke play put the South African bowlers under immense pressure before she was dismissed by Ayabonga Khaka, caught by Sune Luus.

India Post 298 On The Board

Following Shafali’s wicket, India endured a quiet spell as South Africa sought to build momentum. A series of quick wickets, and low run rate put India on the back foot.

That was until Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh ignited a late flourish, pushing the team towards the 300-run mark. While they would have hoped for a 300+ score, their innings stumbled to just 298 runs in the end.

The DY Patil Stadium has been a high scoring ground traditionally, the IND vs AUS semi final was a prime example of which, but the pressure of chasing in a World Cup Final could also play a big factor today.