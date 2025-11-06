Shubman Gill Struggling In T20Is - Check Stats; Can Coach Gambhir Fix It?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShubman Gill Struggling In T20Is - Check Stats; Can Coach Gambhir Fix It?

With two IND vs AUS T20 matches remaining, Shubman Gill will be eager to revive his form and make a meaningful contribution for India.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The ongoing five-match T20 series between India and Australia has seen its share of drama, but one concern for Team India has been the prolonged poor form of vice-captain Shubman Gill.

The fourth T20I of the series is scheduled for Thursday, November 6, and all eyes will be on Gill to see if he can turn things around.

T20 Troubles Continue

Shubman Gill has struggled for runs in recent times, dating back to the Asia Cup 2025, which India won. Despite the team’s success, he was unable to make a significant contribution with the bat in the T20 format, raising questions about his current form.

Over his last 10 T20I matches, Shubman Gill has not crossed the 200-run mark. In Asia Cup tournament, which was played in T20 format, he scored 127 runs in 7 matches at an average of 21.16. On the Australia tour so far, his tally stands at just 57 runs in three T20 matches:

Shubman in 1st T20I vs Australia: 37* (match washed out due to rain)

Shubman in 2nd T20I: 5 runs

Shubman in 3rd T20I: 15 runs

With two matches against Australia remaining, Shubman Gill will be eager to revive his form and make a meaningful contribution for India.

Gautam Gambhir’s Role

Shubman Gill was named T20 vice-captain and later Test captain under backing and guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir.

However, lack of runs has put Gill under the spotlight. Ahead of the fourth T20I, Gambhir was seen talking to Gill, likely offering advice and encouragement to help him regain confidence at the crease.

The remainig two T20 matches between India and Australia will be crucial, not only for India’s series ambitions but also for Shubman Gill’s chance to silence critics and prove his worth as a key player in the T20 format.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Gautam Gambhir AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Shubman Gill IND Vs AUS 4th T20
