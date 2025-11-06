Will MS Dhoni Play In IPL 2026? Chennai Super Kings CEO Speaks Out

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLWill MS Dhoni Play In IPL 2026? Chennai Super Kings CEO Speaks Out

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner Kasi Viswanathan has addressed the rumors, offering clarity about MS Dhoni’s participation in IPL 2026.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
As soon as this year's IPL concluded, speculation swirled around whether Mahendra Singh Dhoni would return for the next season.

Over the past months, whenever asked, MS Dhoni had remained non-committal, requesting more time before announcing his future plans.

CSK Owner Puts Retirement Rumors to Rest

The disappointing IPL 2025 season, in which CSK finished last in 10th place, had fueled speculation about Dhoni retiring from the league. However, Viswanathan has decisively confirmed that Dhoni will definitely play in IPL 2026.

In a video shared by the Provoke Lifestyle YouTube channel, a young fan asked CSK CEO if Dhoni was considering retirement. Viswanathan responded, “Dhoni won’t retire. I’ll ask him about that and then let you know.”

Commenting on CSK’s prospects for the next season, he added, “We’re developing a strategy to win, but we don’t know if we’ll win.”

A Tough Season for CSK and Dhoni

IPL 2025 was a difficult campaign for both Dhoni and the team. While the Royal Challengers Bangalore claimed their first IPL title, CSK struggled throughout the season, finishing at the bottom of the points table.

MS Dhoni, who has been the cornerstone of the franchise for years, managed 196 runs in 13 innings across 14 matches, with an average of 24.50. His highest score for the season was an unbeaten 30.

Despite the setbacks, CSK’s leadership remains confident that with a renewed strategy and Dhoni back at the helm, the team can bounce back in IPL 2026.

CSK in IPL 2025

The 2025 IPL season proved to be the worst in Chennai Super Kings’ history, as the team ended at the bottom of the table in 10th place. For the first time ever, CSK became the earliest team to be knocked out of playoff contention, marking a disappointing campaign for the franchise.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
