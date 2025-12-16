IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Players Sold This Year
IPL 2026 auction features a total of 350 players, carefully categorized based on experience and nationality.
A total of 369 players went under the hammer in the IPL 2026 mini-auction on Tuesday. Originally, 1,355 players had registered, but the list was narrowed down for the auction. These players competed for 46 Indian slots and 31 foreign slots across the franchises.
Complete List of Sold Players in IPL 2026 Auction
David Miller – Delhi Capitals (DC), Rs 2 crore
Cameron Green – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rs 25.20 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga – Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rs 2 crore
Venkatesh Iyer – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rs 7 crore
Quinton de Kock – Mumbai Indians (MI), Rs 1 crore
Ben Duckett – Delhi Capitals (DC), Rs 2 crore
Finn Allen – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rs 2 crore
Jacob Duffy – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rs 2 crore
Matheesha Pathirana – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rs 18 crore
Anrich Nortje – Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rs 2 crore
Ravi Bishnoi – Rajasthan Royals (RR), Rs 7.20 crore
Akeal Hosein – Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rs 2 crore
Auqib Dar – Delhi Capitals (DC), Rs 8.40 crore
Prashant Veer – Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rs 14.20 crore
Shivang Kumar – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rs 30 lakh
List will be updated as auction continues...
The IPL 2026 auction features a total of 350 players, carefully categorized based on experience and nationality. Among these, 16 were capped Indian players, while 98 were capped overseas players with international experience.
The majority of the auction list consisted of uncapped Indian players, totaling 230, alongside 14 uncapped overseas players. Additionally, the auction included one player from an ICC Associate nation, completing the diverse mix of talent for teams to bid on.