IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Players Sold This Year

IPL 2026 auction features a total of 350 players, carefully categorized based on experience and nationality.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A total of 369 players went under the hammer in the IPL 2026 mini-auction on Tuesday. Originally, 1,355 players had registered, but the list was narrowed down for the auction. These players competed for 46 Indian slots and 31 foreign slots across the franchises.

Complete List of Sold Players in IPL 2026 Auction

David Miller – Delhi Capitals (DC), Rs 2 crore

Cameron Green – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rs 25.20 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga – Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rs 2 crore

Venkatesh Iyer – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rs 7 crore

Quinton de Kock – Mumbai Indians (MI), Rs 1 crore

Ben Duckett – Delhi Capitals (DC), Rs 2 crore

Finn Allen – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rs 2 crore

Jacob Duffy – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rs 2 crore

Matheesha Pathirana – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rs 18 crore

Anrich Nortje – Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rs 2 crore

Ravi Bishnoi – Rajasthan Royals (RR), Rs 7.20 crore

Akeal Hosein – Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rs 2 crore

Auqib Dar – Delhi Capitals (DC), Rs 8.40 crore

Prashant Veer – Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rs 14.20 crore

Shivang Kumar – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rs 30 lakh

List will be updated as auction continues...

The IPL 2026 auction features a total of 350 players, carefully categorized based on experience and nationality. Among these, 16 were capped Indian players, while 98 were capped overseas players with international experience.

The majority of the auction list consisted of uncapped Indian players, totaling 230, alongside 14 uncapped overseas players. Additionally, the auction included one player from an ICC Associate nation, completing the diverse mix of talent for teams to bid on.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 04:49 PM (IST)
