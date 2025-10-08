After India Vs Australia Series, THIS Star Player Likely To Miss The Ashes Too

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Australian cricket team is currently set on hosting India in a three-match ODI, as well as a five-match T20I series, albeit without a key figure in their lineup.

Post the IND vs AUS series, the runners up of the 2025 ICC World Test Championship will take on England at home in five Tests in The Ashes series. However, that 'key figure' could be ruled out of all those games too.

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, Pat Cummins, skipper of the Aussie Test team, could potentially be ruled out of The Ashes entirely.

Pat Cummins 'No Chance' For Ashes Opener: Report

According to the said report, Pat Cummins has no chance of making it to the first Test match against England in the upcoming Ashes series, and in fact, might miss all five Tests.

Cummins is currently sidelined from cricket due a back stress injury, and will be missing the ODI and T20I series against India. Veteran fast bowler, Mitchel Starc, has stepped in for the ODI series in his absence, and is expected to feature in The Ashes squad too.

However, who will take up the reins as skipper in the Tests against England remains to be seen.

The Sydney Morning Herald report states that Pat Cummins had undergone an 'update scan' for the injury just last week, and while there is said to be progress, things are not good enough to let him bowl.

The next edition of the historic Ashes series kicks off in Perth from November 21, 2025. The Aussies retained their hold on the coveted trophy with a 2-2 draw in England.

Pat Cummins' absence could be a major setback for the defending champions, but strong home support is likely to lift the team's spirits.

Also Check: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Australia Challenge After Captaincy Snub