Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Australia Challenge After Captaincy Snub

HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Australia Challenge After Captaincy Snub

Rohit Sharma breaks silence after being removed as India’s ODI captain despite strong performances, sharing thoughts on the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 09:52 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rohit Sharma was stripped off his India ODI captaincy despite two consecutive undefeated winning campaigns in ICC tournaments, the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

India also finished as runners-up of the 2023 ICC World Cup. Nevertheless, Shubman Gill has now been appointed as the skipper of the Men in Blue in the 50-overs game.

Rohit Sharma, at the moment, is continuing as just a player in this format, having retired from T20Is as well as Tests, and will be off to Australia soon for a three-match ODI series.

'Its A Very Challenging Country': Rohit On AUS ODI Series

Attending the CEAT Cricket Awards, he provided his first comments post the captaincy snub on the upcoming challenge:

"I love playing against them, love going to Australia, its a very challenging country to play cricket, the people there love the game as well, but certaintly, Australia will throw a different challenge, which they have every time they've played against us,"

However, Rohit further stated that his experience of playing Down Under has made him aware of what to expect:

"Having been there now several times, I do understand what to expect, but yeah, hopefully we can go over there and do what the Indian team is supposed to do, try and win games, try and get the result in our favor, and try and do well there"

The India vs Australia ODI series kicks off in a little over two weeks from now, starting with the first match in Perth on October 19, 2025. Adelaide and Sydney will host the remaining fixtures.

IND vs AUS: ODI Squads

India - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia - Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India Vs Australia IND Vs AUS ODI Series CEAT Awards IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA Ceat Cricket Awards Rohit Sharma Award Rohit Sharma Australia
