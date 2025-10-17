India vs Australia Series: Match Dates, Time, Venues, How to Watch And More

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Australia Series: Match Dates, Time, Venues, How to Watch And More

India gear up to take on Australia in an ODI and then a T20 series away from home. Check out match dates, venue, players involved, and all other things to know.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
The Indian team has flown to Australia for an upcoming three-match ODI series, followed by a five-match T20 series. 

Veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been called back in action, whereas Shubman Gill, the young star, has been appointed as the side's new captain in the 50-over format. 

For those interested, here is a look at the complete IND vs AUS schedule, match venues, full squads, as well as how to watch the games on live stream and TV. 

IND vs AUS: Full Schedule and Venues

India's tour of Australia will kick off with the One Day International series, starting from this Sunday. Here all of the match dates, time, and their respective venues:

IND vs AUS ODI 1 - October 19, 2025; Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

IND vs AUS ODI 2 - October 23, 2025; Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

IND vs AUS ODI 3 - October 25, 2025; Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

All matches are scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

After this series, India and Australia will meet in five T20 Internationals. Here are the match dates, time and venues of this series:
IND vs AUS T20 1 - October 29, 2025; Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

IND vs AUS T20 2 - October 31, 2025; Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

IND vs AUS T20 3 - November 2, 2025; Venue: Ninja Stadium; Hobart

IND vs AUS T20 4 - November 6, 2025; Venue: Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast

IND vs AUS T20 5 - November 8, 2025; Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

This will be India's first bilateral T20 series since lifting the Asia Cup. The matches are scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST.

IND vs AUS: Live Streaming and TV Broadcast

All matches in this India vs Australia series will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. 

The Star Sports Networks channels will broadcast the series on TV.

IND vs AUS Series: Full Squads

India ODI squad - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

India T20 squad - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

Australia ODI squad - Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Australia T20 squad (only first two matches) - Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
