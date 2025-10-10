IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's Training Video From Shivaji Park Goes Viral - Watch

Rohit Sharma has begun intense preparations ahead of India’s upcoming tour of Australia, where the Men in Blue will play a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been picked for the ODI leg, marking Rohit’s return to action after nearly seven months.

The star batter was spotted training hard at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park and Azad Maidan, where he unleashed a flurry of boundaries and sixes during net sessions.

A video of his explosive practice has gone viral on social media, drawing huge excitement among fans.

Watch Video

ROHIT SHARMA IS PRACTICING AT SHIVAJI PARK...!!!! 🦁



- He is coming to rule Australia ODI series. pic.twitter.com/MyF6K6vaxd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 10, 2025

India vs Australia ODI series will see Rohit Sharma don the Indian jersey purely as a player, not as captain. With Shubman Gill now leading the side, Rohit - who guided India to the Champions Trophy title earlier this year - will look to contribute with the bat in his familiar opening role.

Having announced his retirement from T20Is after the 2024 World Cup and taken a break from Tests during IPL 2025, Rohit Sharma's return to the ODI format has generated immense anticipation as India gear up for a high-octane clash against Australia.

Rohit Sharma Not Retiring After Australia ODIs?

Even after end of IND vs AUS ODIs, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to not retire and participate in at least three to four matches of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy ahead of New Zealand ODI series in January, especially if they continue to pursue their goal of featuring in the 2027 World Cup.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has made it clear that all centrally contracted players who are fit and available must take part in domestic cricket. This directive aims to ensure players remain match-ready and connected with the domestic structure, setting a strong example for younger cricketers.

"Between last ODI against South Africa on December 6 at Visakhapatnam and the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara on January 11, there is a gap of five weeks.

"The Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on December 24. There will be six rounds of games for Mumbai (December 24, 26, 29, 31, Jan 3, 6, 8). Rohit will be expected to at least play three rounds before linking up with the squad. Ditto for Virat," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.