No Pat Cummins? No Worries! This Aussie Star Could Trouble India In ODIs - Check Stats

HomeSportsCricketNo Pat Cummins? No Worries! This Aussie Star Could Trouble India In ODIs - Check Stats

With his impressive record, Mitchell Starc will undoubtedly be a key threat for Team India in the upcoming IND vs AUS ODI series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
Team India is set for a challenging tour of Australia, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is. While Australia has announced its squad, Pat Cummins will miss the series due to injury.

However, India cannot relax, as Mitchell Starc is making a return to the ODI squad. Known for his ability to trouble top-order batsmen, Starc poses a significant challenge for Shubman Gill and the Indian lineup.

Mitchell Starc vs India in ODIs

Mitchell Starc has consistently been a match-winner against India. In 19 ODIs, he has claimed 30 wickets at an average of 32.66, including two five-wicket hauls. His last ODI against India came in 2023, showcasing his continued threat in the format.

Career ODI Highlights

Across 127 ODIs, Starc has taken 244 wickets with an economy of 5.26 and has recorded nine five-wicket hauls, with his best figures being 6/28.

Starc’s Impact in World Cup 2023 Final

Mitchell Starc was instrumental in Australia’s ICC World Cup 2023 final win over India, taking 3 key wickets, including Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Shami, demonstrating his knack for performing in high-pressure matches.

With his impressive record, Starc will undoubtedly be a key threat for Team India in the upcoming ODI series.

Pat Cummins resting to recover from injury ahead of Ashes

In the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, starting on October 19, Mitchell Marsh will captain the 15-member Australian squad in absence of Pat Cummins, who is resting to recover from lumbar bone stress ahead of the Ashes.

Cameron Renshaw, who has played 14 Tests, was previously included in the ODI squad in Pakistan in 2022 as cover but has yet to make his debut. With Cummins unavailable, experienced pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will spearhead Australia’s bowling attack, supported by Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis.

On the Indian side, young batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new ODI captain.

Following the ODI series, both teams will contest a five-match T20I series, with Australia announcing a 14-member squad for the first two T20 matches. This series promises to be a competitive start to India’s tour down under.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Mitchell Starc IND Vs AUS ODI Series IND Vs AUS Pat Cummins Ind Vs Aus ODIs India Vs Australia ODI Series 2025
