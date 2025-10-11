IND Vs AUS ODIs: Rohit Sharma Vs Mitchell Starc, Who Has The Upper Hand?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Starc will be two of the biggest stars featured in the upcoming India vs Australia ODI series.

The former, ex-captain of the Men in Blue, leading them to ICC T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy victories. The latter, a lethal fast bowler who has won two ICC World Cups, one T20 World Cup, as well as the ICC World Test Championship.

Notably, this IND vs AUS series will not be the first time that the two will face each other. In fact, Rohit and Starc have faced off in ODIs on 13 occasions. Let's look at the head-to-head stats.

Rohit Sharma Vs Mitchell Starc: ODIs Head-To-Head

As just mentioned, Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Starc have gone up against each other in 13 One Day International innings so far.

In them, the Indian batsman has hit 157 runs against the Australian bowler, with an impressive average of 52.3. Additionally, Starc has only managed to get rid of Rohit three times.

This suggests that the former Indian skipper has a bit of an edge against this particular opponent.

However, it will still be interesting to see just how their next encounter plays out in the upcoming series. With the absence of Pat Cummins, Starc will have more responsibility on himself as one of the most senior players.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma no longer has the weight of captaincy on his shoulders, Shubman Gill has taken over, which should allow him to play more freely.

IND vs AUS: ODI Series Schedule

Three One Day Internationals will be played between India and Australia, in Australia from October 19, 2025. Here is the full schedule:

IND vs AUS 1st ODI - October 19, 2025

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI - October 23, 2025

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI - October 25, 2025

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney