IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill provided India with a solid start in Canberra. Even after the former got dismissed, the skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, kept the momentum going.

Unfortunately, rain halted play and then stayed long enough for the match to ultimately be called off. However, there are still many matches left in this series, with the next one just a few days away.

Those interested can check out the match date, time, venue, as well as live streaming details for the second India vs Australia T20I to keep themselves ready for the action.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Match Date and Time

The second India vs Australia T20I will be played this Friday, that is on October 31, 2025.

The match time remains the same, 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). As for the toss, it should be conducted half-an-hour before the match stars, that is at 1:15 PM IST.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Venue and Pitch Report

This match will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Public allocated tickets had sold out weeks in advance for this encounter, despite the absence of big stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the format.

As far as the pitch report is concerned, the MCG wicket is usually quite balanced. Pacers get movement with the new ball, but things get a little easier for batsman as play progresses.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the second India vs Australia T20I on October 31, 2025.

Note that a subscription is mandatory to watch the full match on these platforms.

Having said that, it should be noted that the fixture will be broadcast live on TV as well, on the Sony Sports Network channels.

Check Out: Suryakumar Yadav Becomes 5th Cricketer In World To Achieve Historic Feat