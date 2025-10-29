Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSuryakumar Yadav Becomes 5th Cricketer In World To Achieve Historic Feat

Suryakumar Yadav Becomes 5th Cricketer In World To Achieve Historic Feat

Coming in at number three, Suryakumar Yadav continued his aggressive approach and brought up his 150th T20I six with his second maximum of the innings.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav etched his name in the record books during the first T20I against Australia.

The explosive batter smashed two sixes to become only the fifth player in the world to hit 150 sixes in T20 Internationals. The list is topped by Rohit Sharma, who has struck 205 sixes in 159 matches before retiring from the format.

In the series opener at Canberra, Australia’s captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a steady start, adding 35 runs for the opening wicket.

Abhishek departed in the fourth over after scoring 19, caught off Nathan Ellis’s bowling.

Coming in at number three, Suryakumar Yadav continued his aggressive approach and brought up his 150th T20I six with his second maximum of the innings, achieved on the third ball of the 10th over.

Top 5 Batters with Most Sixes in T20 Internationals

205 – Rohit Sharma (India)

187 – Mohammad Wasim (UAE)

173 – Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

172 – Jos Buttler (England)

150 – Suryakumar Yadav (India)

The opening T20I of the five-match series was abandoned due to persistent rain, bringing a disappointing end to what had promised to be an entertaining contest. While the start wasn’t ideal, fans can still look forward to plenty of thrilling action in the remaining four matches.

Before the weather took charge, India’s innings showed great promise. The visitors got off to a brisk start as Abhishek Sharma fell early but managed to set the tone. Following a short rain delay, play resumed with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav stitching together a fluent 62-run stand off just 35 balls.

Just as India seemed to be cruising at 97 for 1 after 9.4 overs, the rain returned - this time to end the game for good. Despite several inspections, the umpires concluded that conditions weren’t fit for a restart, leaving players and fans equally frustrated in Canberra.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Australia Vs India AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav News Suryakumar Yadav Record
