IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill Could Shatter Babar Azam's Major ODI Record

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia kicks off in Perth on October 19, with Shubman Gill leading Team India as captain.

Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma in the leadership role and has already proven his captaincy credentials. Under his guidance, India delivered a stellar performance in the five-match Test series in England. In addition to his leadership, Gill has consistently showcased his batting brilliance.

Shubman Gill Aims to Break Major Record

In IND vs AUS ODI series, Shubman Gill has his sights set on a significant milestone - becoming the fastest batsman to reach 3,000 ODI runs, surpassing Babar Azam.

Currently, Gill has 2,775 runs in 55 ODI innings. If he scores 225 runs across this series, he could set a new benchmark.

For context, the current record for the fastest 3,000 ODI runs is held by Hashim Amla, who reached it in 57 innings. Shai Hope of the West Indies is second in 67 innings, followed by Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq (both 67 innings). Babar Azam became the fifth fastest to reach 3,000 runs, achieving it in 68 innings.

Fastest to 3,000 ODI Runs:

Hashim Amla (South Africa) – 57 innings

Shai Hope (West Indies) – 67 innings

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) – 67 innings

Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) – 67 innings

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 68 innings

If Shubman Gill scores 225 runs in the first ODI, he will become the fastest player in the world to reach 3,000 ODI runs. Even if the milestone comes in the second or third match, he will still rank as the second fastest batsman globally to achieve this feat.

India off to a good start in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

In the first ODI against Australia at Perth on Sunday, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took charge at the top of the Indian batting order.

Both aimed to get off to a strong start and find boundaries early to set the tone for India’s innings. However, their plans were quickly tested by the Australian bowling attack, spearheaded by pace ace Mitchell Starc, who looked to strike early and put pressure on the openers.