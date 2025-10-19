IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Youngster Makes ODI Debut, Receives Cap From Rohit Sharma

The opening match of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia is being played on Sunday, October 19, at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

IND vs AUS ODI series marks the much-awaited return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to international cricket, a moment fans have eagerly looked forward to. Adding to the excitement, a young Indian star has made his One-Day International debut in this match.

Nitish Reddy’s Big Moment

Promising all-rounder Nitish Reddy was handed his maiden ODI cap ahead of the first game in Perth.

The special moment became even more memorable as former captain Rohit Sharma presented him with the cap. Reddy has already represented India in Tests and T20Is, and it was on Australian soil that he notched up his maiden Test century.

His inclusion adds balance and depth to India’s lineup as he takes the next step in his international career.

A day he will never forget! ✨



It's a special moment for debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, who receives his ODI cap from Rohit Sharma 🧢 🇮🇳



Updates ▶ https://t.co/O1RsjJTHhM#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND | @NKReddy07 pic.twitter.com/ZpJUaiQqC5 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2025

Ind vs Aus Toss Update

Australia won the toss and asked India to bat first in Perth.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

After the toss, captain Shubman Gill said: "I would have bowled first as well. Looking at the weather, there might be a stop-and-play game, but it looks like a pretty good surface, so hopefully we get some runs on the board. (On the preparation) It's all about getting mentally ready. Most of the players - we were playing in India and then coming and travelling here together for a couple of days of practice. So, I think we're in a good mental space.

"The practice sessions definitely help adjusting on the kind of surfaces that you play. We are in good shape. We have got a great combination of experienced players and some of the gun players that we have in our team. Nitish Reddy makes his debut and we're going with three fast bowlers and three all-rounders."